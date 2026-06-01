Nick Sanchez Joins Peterson Racing

June 1, 2026 (Sanford, North Carolina) – Peterson Racing is proud to announce that driver Nick Sanchez has joined the organization for a limited schedule of races. The 24-year-old native of Miami, Florida will make his debut behind the wheel of the No. 87 Chevrolet for the June 13th event at Pocono Raceway.

“I am excited and ready for this opportunity with Peterson Racing”, stated Sanchez. “The Peterson Racing organization has all the pieces in place, and I hope to be a great asset to their growth. I have been in a similar situation before with their team alliance and am familiar with the people and processes.”

In addition to the Pocono event, Sanchez will pilot the No. 87 Chevrolet in three additional races – July 4th at Chicagoland Speedway, July 11th at EchoPark Speedway and July 25th at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“We are excited to have Nick join the Peterson Racing team,” stated Jody Measamer, crew chief for Peterson Racing. “We are in a growth process with our program with our sights set on expanding to a multi-car operation in the future and this allows us to have a second driver in our cars at this point. The goal is to provide additional input and help us build our program further. Austin (Green) has been instrumental in our growth thus far and will continue to be a valuable asset to Peterson Racing.”

As a first-year full-time competitor in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Peterson Racing has shown great potential, highlighted by four top-16 finishes in the last six races. With growth in the sport comes challenges, but the fledgling organization has its sights set on continued growth and expansion.

“Of course, I am disappointed in not being in the car for a few races, but I welcome Nick to the team,” stated Green. “Doug Peterson has done a lot to get this organization to this point, and I am committed to helping with our continued growth. I will be in Pocono, Chicago, Atlanta and Indianapolis to learn and help the team any way I can.”

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series has a week off before heading to Pocono Raceway on Saturday June 13th for the running of the MillerTech Battery 250 presented by KOA.