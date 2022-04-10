Post-Race Report | Martinsville Speedway

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

Start: 36th

Stage 1 Finish: 32nd

Stage 2 Finish: 29th

Finish: 24th

“We didn’t start the night off great with a pass-through penalty that cost us a lap, but we fought hard. Our No. 16 Action Industries Camaro struggled on the long runs, so I think that hurt us the most. I think we learned quite a bit and got the most out of our day. It’s something small to build on, and we will keep pushing forward.” – AJ Allmendinger



Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 17th

Stage 1 Finish: 30th

Stage 2 Finish: 32nd

Finish: 31st

“It wasn’t the day we were looking for at Martinsville. We had some good short-run speed, but we just struggled on the long runs. Trying to get the dynamic of the car to work throughout the whole run is key for our short-track program. I’m looking forward to Bristol, which I think will be good for us.” – Justin Haley

Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Chevy Truck Month Chevrolet

Start: 7th

Stage 1 Finish: 4th

Stage 2 Finish: 2nd

Finish: 2nd

“I’m so proud of the effort from this entire team. We had a great day overall and qualified well in the No. 10 Chevy Truck Month car. We played some strategy to make sure we got stage points in the bank, which meant we had to climb from the back in stage three, but we were able to do it very methodically. The team kept me pumped up and focused, and we kept the car in one piece. During the last restart, I chose the bottom knowing that was my best chance of being able to win the race. I’m looking forward to being able to race for the Dash 4 Cash with my teammate, AJ (Allmendinger), in Talladega after a weekend off.” – Landon Cassill



AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

Start: 13th

Stage 1 Finish: 6th

Stage 2 Finish: 16th

Finish: 3rd

“We did all we could with this Action Industries Chevy. It was definitely not where we wanted it to be going into the race, but my crew chief, Bruce Schlicker, made some great calls, and our pit stops were phenomenal. I’m proud of my teammate, Landon Cassill, for finishing second. I thought he might win it going into the last corner. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we are maximizing what we have each race. The extra $100,000 for Kaulig Racing helps too!” – AJ Allmendinger



Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet

Start: 9th

Stage 1 Finish: 5th

Stage 2 Finish: 19th

Finish: 13th

“When you race at Martinsville, there’s many little things you have to be able to do. I was trying to do certain things to try and manipulate the car, but our No. 11 Cirkul Chevy just wasn’t handling the way I wanted it to, and I put us into some difficult spots. I’m disappointed for sure, but I like the direction we are going in. We have an idea of what we need to work on for next time, so we will come back stronger for the playoff race here in the fall.” – Daniel Hemric



