Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Bristol Motor Speedway



Food City Dirt Race

Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, April 17 at 7 p.m. ET on FOX

Noah Gragson, No. 16 Chevy Truck Month Camaro ZL1

Gragson has made two starts in the NCS, both in 2022

Gragson made two dirt-racing starts at Eldora Speedway (2017 and 2018) in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) and finished in the top 10 in both events

“I’m really looking forward to racing at Bristol this weekend in our No. 16 Chevy Truck Month Camaro. There are a few unknowns going into the weekend with the new car, but I think with practice and the heat races, that will give us a good amount of track time to get a feel for everything. Our goal is to keep the car in one piece for the whole race and be there at the end.” – Noah Gragson

Crew Chief, Matt Swiderski on the Food City Dirt Race:

“Learning the new car on a dirt track will be a challenge, but we are trying to pay close attention to detail and focus on making sure we have a car that will withstand the full race, as well as something Noah can be competitive in and have a shot with at the end.” – Matt Swiderski

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Haley has earned two top-15 finishes so far during the 2022 NCS season

Although he did not compete in last year’s Bristol dirt race, Haley comes from a dirt-racing background and competes in the UMP Dirt Modified Series

“I’m excited to do some dirt racing, which is my bread and butter. I had an opportunity to race my dirt modified car at Bristol a few weeks ago and was able to get some track time. I think the NEXT Gen car will be pretty fast and have a good amount of grip. Hopefully we can all put on a good show for the fans.” – Justin Haley

Crew Chief, Trent Owens on the Food City Dirt Race:

“Given Justin’s (Haley) dirt-racing experience, I expect him to adapt quickly to the new car this weekend at Bristol. Everyone will be in a similar position as us with the new car and different tires. With practice and the heat races, we will have plenty of time to learn the track for the main event. I’m optimistic Kaulig Racing will do well this weekend.” – Trent Owens



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.