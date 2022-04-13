Dean Thompson – Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt Race Advance

Race Advance – Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt (150 Laps/75 Miles) | Bristol Motor Speedway

Saturday, April 16 | Bristol, Tenn. | 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Dean Thompson (Anaheim, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Cody Efaw

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @deanthompsonr

Thompson on making his start at Bristol Motor Speedway: “I’m excited to head to Bristol with the No. 40 Worldwide Express team for my first dirt race. While there are a lot of unknowns that come with the territory, I have a lot of confidence in this team to make the right adjustments and improvements to our Chevrolet Silverado from practice to the qualifying races to have us pointed in the right direction.”

Thompson at Bristol Motor Speedway: Thompson makes his first-career start at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Saturday night..

On the Truck: Thompson and the No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado will have the Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers paint scheme on display for Saturday night’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt.

Last time out (Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 – Start: 28th / Finish: 36th): “Unfortunately, it was another tough-luck night for our No. 40 Worldwide Express team with an electrical issue bringing our run to an abrupt end. We had a lot of confidence going into the first short track race of the season and we’ll bring that same energy to Bristol next week.”

#

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 120,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $4 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, please visit www.wwex.com, www.globaltranz.com and www.unishippers.com.

Follow Dean Thompson on Instagram and on the web: @deankthompson / deanthompsonr.com