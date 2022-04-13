GMS Racing NCWTS Bristol Dirt Preview

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

NCWTS Dirt Track Career Stats

Bristol Starts: 1, Best start: 8th, Best finish: 6th (2021), Top 10s: 1

Eldora Starts: 3, Best start: 9th, Best finish: 2nd (2018), Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 3, Laps led: 1

Knoxville Starts: 1, Best start: 26th, Best finish: 3rd (2021), Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 1

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 5, Best start: 7th, Best finish: 8th (Martinsville), Top 10s: 2, Laps led: 14, Current points position: 13th

About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.

Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 315 in Thunder Valley. This chassis has been raced three times previously by three different drivers, and in its debut race at Eldora in 2019, it went to victory lane with Stewart Friesen behind the wheel. Last year, this truck was driven by Rafael Lessard at Bristol, as well as Jack Wood at Knoxville.

Dirt Dark Horse: Considering his stat numbers on dirt, Enfinger will certainly be one to look out for this weekend at Bristol. In five career truck starts across three different tracks, the driver of the No. 23 Chevrolet has finished in the top-10 in every single race, and has only finished outside of the top-5 once. In addition, Grant has won three times on the one mile flat tracks in ARCA competition, including back-to-back wins at Duquoin in 2014-2015 and once at Springfield in 2017.

Fan Facing Appearances: Fans will have the chance to meet GMS Racing drivers Grant Enfinger and Jack Wood in the Bristol Motor Speedway fan zone on two occasions, as the teammate duo will participate in a Q&A session at the Team Chevy stage from 1:00 PM – 1:15 PM on Saturday, followed by a stop at the Food City stage from 1:30 PM – 2:00 PM. – GE Quote: “I like when we take the Truck Series to the dirt. Our race at Bristol last year was a little different than what we had experienced with some of the past dirt races. Notably, tire wear was a big deal last year and we were mostly running the bottom. This year, we have a little harder tire and they’ve changed the track a little. I know Charles will have some adjustments built into our Champion Power Equipment Chevy for the changing conditions. I feel like our team is starting to click now, and Bristol is a great opportunity for us to contend for a win.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Silverado RST

NCWTS Dirt Track Career Stats

Jack Wood will make his first start at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track this weekend

Knoxville Starts: 1, Best start: 20th, Best finish: 39th (2021)

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 5, Best start: 11th, Best finish: 13th (Atlanta), Current points position: 27th

About ChevyLiners.com: For ultimate interior protection, Premium All-Weather Floor Liners by Chevrolet Accessories are the solution. Offering precision coverage around interior trim, driver pedals, seat tracks, and door sills, they’re constructed of quality materials that provide optimum carpet and interior trim protection, isolating debris and moisture while remaining removable for cleaning. Visit www.ChevyLiners.com to order yours today.

Chassis History/Info: Jack Wood will race GMS Racing chassis no. 21 in the first dirt race of the season. This chassis debuted at Eldora in 2016, where NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson drove it to victory lane. Most recently, it was part of Sheldon Creed’s fleet during the 2021 season, racing at Bristol and Knoxville.

Seat Time: To help prepare for Saturday’s race at Bristol, Jack Wood participated in a dirt modified test at Friendship Speedway along with Petty GMS driver, Ty Dillon. This experience is crucial heading into the weekend, as Jack has only ever raced on dirt once in his career.

Sunoco ROTY Update: Despite getting swept up in an early crash resulting in a 35th place finish at Martinsville Speedway, Wood remains in third place for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings. Entering Bristol, he remains five points behind his nearest competitor and thirty points out of the lead.

Fan Facing Appearances: Fans will have the chance to meet GMS Racing drivers Jack Wood and Grant Enfinger in the Bristol Motor Speedway fan zone on two occasions, as the teammate duo will participate in a Q&A session at the Team Chevy stage from 1:00 PM – 1:15 PM on Saturday, followed by a stop at the Food City stage from 1:30 PM – 2:00 PM.

JW Quote: “I think that racing at Bristol on dirt is something that a lot of drivers dread because it’s not what they are used to. I only have one dirt race under my belt in last year’s race at Knoxville, but over the past twelve months I’ve had the opportunity to test some dirt modifieds and micro sprints, so I am looking forward to it. My No. 24 Chevy Liners team and I are going to stay open-minded all weekend and see what we can make of the opportunities ahead of us.”

