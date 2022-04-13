KRIS WRIGHT: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes: Bristol Motor Speedway

KRIS WRIGHT

No. 44 Big Dog Energy Chevrolet Silverado

NEW PARTNER: BIG DOG ENERGY

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt

Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Venue: Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway

Location: Bristol, Tennessee

Track Description: .5-mile(s) / DIRT

Race: 150 laps / 75 miles

Niece Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2016, the Mooresville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 301 starts with 40 drivers, including NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) drivers Trevor Bayne, Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson. Niece Motorsports has collected three victories (Ross Chastain, 2019: Kansas, Gateway and Pocono), 19 top-five finishes and 56 top-10 finishes, and has logged an average starting position of 19.5 and an average finishing position of 19.0.

NIECE MOTORSPORTS STATISTICS

Niece Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History on the Dirt at the Bristol Motor Speedway … This weekend will mark Niece Motorsports’ fifth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt configuration. For this dirt race, the dirt is banked 19 degrees, with a racing surface about 50 feet wide. The organization posted a team best 20th-place finish at the track on March 29, 2021 with driver Ryan Truex. The four previous starts at the Bristol Motor Speedway, nicknamed the Last Great Coliseum, have earned Niece Motorsports an overall average starting position of 15.8 and an average finish of 25.0.

Catch the Action … The Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at the Bristol Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Saturday, April 16, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Bristol at 7:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 7:30 p.m. (ET). On Friday, April 15, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice will air at 3:00 p.m. (ET), with final practice at 5:30 p.m. (ET) on FS1. Qualifying for the sixth event of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule will air on Friday at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on FS2.

Kris Wright

No. 44 Big Dog Energy Chevrolet Silverado

WELCOME BIG DOG ENERGY … Big Dog Energy, a family-owned natural gas company, has partnered with Kris Wright, driver of the Niece Motorsports No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado, for multiple NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events including the Bristol Motor Speedway, at the Kansas Speedway on September 9, and at the Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on November 4. The partnership with Wright will commence with this weekend’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series doubleheader with the NASCAR Cup Series, replete with heat races to set the starting lineups. For more information on Big Dog Energy, LLC, headquartered in Wexford, Pa., visit Instagram (@bigdogenergyllc).

The Bullring Facts … This weekend marks Kris Wright’s debut Bristol Motor Speedway dirt configuration appearance with

the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The 27-year-old has two previous starts at the Bristol Motor Speedway, in the

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on September 16, 2021, and in the ARCA Menards Series East on September 17,

2020.

Dirt Track Stats: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s dirt track debut with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

The Wexford, Pa., -native has limited experience on dirt. Wright has three INEX U.S. Legend Cars International starts on

the dirt tracks of Moler Raceway Park, located in Williamsburg, Ohio, and Brushcreek Motorsports Complex, in Peebles,

Ohio. Of those INEX U.S. Legend Cars International events, he captured two heat race victories as well as a second-place

finish and fourth-place finish.

KRIS WRIGHT STATISTICS

In the Rearview Mirror: Martinsville Speedway … Kris Wright, driver of the No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports, finished in the 30th-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 on Thursday, April 7, at the Martinsville Speedway, located in Ridgeway, Va. Wright started in the 14th-place in the 36-truck field. Rain washed out practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Martinsville Speedway on Thursday afternoon. The lineup was set by the NASCAR rulebook, which is the same metric formula used much of last season: 25% weighted from where the driver finished in the previous race (in this case, COTA), 25% truck owner’s finishing position, 35% owner points ranking and 15% fastest lap from the last race. On Lap 8, Wright was involved in an incident on the frontstretch which resulted in the first of 11 cautions. At the end of Stage 1 on Lap 50 he was in the 19th-place. The Niece Motorsports team received a penalty for an uncontrolled tire on Lap 54. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 100, Wright was scored in the 25th-place. He was involved in an incident in Turn 4 on Lap 122. Wright was scored as high as the 13th-place at the Martinsville Speedway.

QUOTE WORTHY Kris Wright, driver of the No. 44 Big Dog Energy Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports

On the Bristol Motor Speedway:

“I am really excited to get to go dirt racing at the Bristol Motor Speedway. I feel like dirt can be a great equalizer for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Coming off a few dirt races, I am feeling confident. “It is great to have Big Dog Energy on-board with us this weekend.”

