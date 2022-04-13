What’s the Difference Between a Chauffeur and a Driver?

You’re probably familiar with their similar job descriptions if you’ve ever hired a chauffeur or a driver. However, they have many differences, particularly regarding duties and responsibilities. Knowing the distinction between them can help you choose the right service for your needs.

In a world where every hour is precious, being able to book a chauffeur on demand can be a huge advantage for you.

What is a Driver?

A driver is someone who drives you around in their vehicle. This could be a friend or family member or a hired private driver like an Uber or Lyft driver. They may use an app to locate passengers. You can often catch rides with other passengers going in the same direction to save money.

What are the Driver’s Duties and Responsibilities?

Most people looking for a driver or chauffeur have an idea of what they want — someone to drive them wherever they need to go, take care of their household when they’re not around, and generally help out.

The truth is that there are some things that only a driver will do or be able to do. These include the following:

1. Maintain insurance, license, and car registration.

2. Implement safety policies such as seatbelts and child restraints.

3. Deliver and return messages or packages.

4. Perform other duties requested by the passenger (such as making restaurant reservations, booking travel arrangements, or even picking up dry cleaning).

What is a Chauffeur?

A chauffeur is someone who drives you around in their vehicle and works for a specific company. Hiring a chauffeur over a driver would mean that they are more vetted, professional, and have access to business amenities such as wifi, chargers, and more.

What are the Chauffeur’s Duties and Responsibilities?

Chauffeurs generally work long hours because they’re expected to be available at all times of the day. Here are some of the key responsibilities a chauffeur performs on the job:

1. Carrying luggage, holding doors, serving beverages, and providing other services to their clients and passengers as needed.

2. Responsible for doing the vehicle’s general maintenance, such as refilling gas and checking tire pressure and fluid levels.

3. Observing safety in driving to ensure the passenger’s safety and comfort during traveling.

4. Parking cars and other vehicles in their clients’ businesses and houses.

5. Staying in touch with dispatch managers to check if all tasks were done timely and properly.

6. Keep their clients on track with their ride status.

7. Offering service to their clients by answering queries about restaurants, sceneries along the way, locations, and more.

8. Picking up their clients from specific areas and taking them to their destination in a chauffeur-driven vehicle.

What are the Main Differences between a Driver and a Chauffeur?

There are many differences between a driver and a chauffeur. The type and quality of service and training are some of them.

Offered Types of Services

Chauffeurs can guarantee style and elegance. Clients can pick from executive vans, luxury sedans, and limousines. Most of them are fitted with amenities like a fridge, television, ergonomic seats, and more, making a normal ride into a luxurious one.

Not only that but chauffeurs also clean and restock the vehicle after the service to ensure the van is spotless and complete with everything their passengers might need. You won’t find these services in a driver or ride-sharing service.

Experience and Training

There are no certain educational requirements to become a chauffeur or driver. However, becoming a chauffeur needs to have a proven experience of being a careful driver with remarkable people skills and a spotless criminal record.

This means they have to go through extensive training to ensure they are qualified to be one, as mentioned above, in their duties and responsibilities.

Service Quality

Everyone with a vehicle and a valid license can be a driver because a driver’s common duty is to take from a specific location to another.

On the other hand, chauffeurs are very well trained with services beyond mere transportation. To them, passengers come first and ensure to render the best service. These include:

1. Ensuring the ride is stress-free and comfortable for their passengers.

2. Providing passengers with personalized service with amenities such as music, drinks, and more.

Wrapping Up

Most people don’t notice a distinction, but several key differences exist. For one, a chauffeur is typically someone who has undergone more training and has more experience behind the wheel. They’re also usually better dressed and more professional in demeanor.

If you desire an extra level of luxury and professionalism, hiring a chauffeur may be the right choice. They can help make your special day or event even more memorable.

