NASCAR and Sportradar Announce Multi-Year Integrity Partnership

Sportradar’s Latest Integrity Offerings to Aid in NASCAR’s Commitment to Safeguard the Sport

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (April 14, 2022) — NASCAR® and Sportradar Integrity Services, a global supplier of sports integrity solutions and a division of Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD), today announced a multi-year integrity services agreement, which features an expansion of a previous pact. The partnership reinforces Sportradar Integrity Services’ leadership position within the US market, while underscoring NASCAR’s mission to continue growing the sport in a safe and responsible manner.

Sportradar Integrity Services will provide NASCAR bet monitoring and reporting with its Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS), covering all races in the NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™. Additionally, Sportradar will supply NASCAR with its Education & Prevention Services to deliver an annual in-person integrity workshop and online eLearning tutorial. Furthermore, NASCAR will leverage Sportradar’s Intelligence & Investigation Services, as well as its Integrity Audit Service.

NASCAR will also be the first North American sports league to receive Sportradar’s Handle Estimation & Reporting Service, which consists of four quarterly race handle reports and one annual American Sports Betting Handle report. These reports will enable NASCAR to better analyze how fans are engaging with the sport through betting, while providing the league with a window into the emerging betting industry trends in the US market.

“NASCAR’s unwavering commitment to upholding the highest levels of competitive integrity has been instrumental to its success, and we look forward to continuing to safeguard their sport through our growing portfolio of industry-leading products and solutions,” said Andy Cunningham, Director, Global Partnerships, Sportradar Integrity Services.

“Our partnership with Sportradar is a foundational component to the success of NASCAR’s involvement with sports betting,” said Joe Solosky, Managing Director of Sports Betting, NASCAR. “When we began our journey into legal sports betting, our first priority was to protect the integrity of our product. Through this renewal, we’ll continue to ensure that our drivers, teams and industry stakeholders are educated on our policies. We are excited for this next step of the relationship between NASCAR and Sportradar to drive interest and engagement with our sport.”

Sportradar Integrity Services features a global team of integrity experts who deliver analysis on irregular betting patterns with any suspicious matches subsequently reported to partners, providing essential visibility into the global match-fixing landscape. During 2021, Sportradar Integrity Services detected more than 900 suspicious matches across global sport, and more than 6,900 suspicious matches have been witnessed during the past 17 years.

To learn more about Sportradar Integrity Services, please visit https://integrity.sportradar.com/

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series™, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour™), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series™) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty’s Series™, NASCAR Mexico Series™, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series™). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About Sportradar Integrity Services

Sportradar Integrity Services is the world’s leading supplier of monitoring, intelligence, education, and consultancy solutions to sports’ governing bodies, leagues, state authorities, and law enforcement agencies to support them in the fight against betting-related match-fixing and corruption. Trusted and relied on by more than 100 sports governing bodies and leagues around the world and staffed with executives who have both implemented betting policies for the world’s largest sports bodies and provided large-scale consulting services to leagues in the integrity space, they are firmly established as the unrivalled market leader in the field of sporting integrity.

About Sportradar

Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,900 full time employees across 20 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,700 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, ICC and ITF. We cover more than 890,000 events annually across 92 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com