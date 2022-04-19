NASCAR event at Portland International Raceway named the Pacific Office Automation 147

Single Day tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (April 19, 2022) – Pacific Office Automation has been announced as the title sponsor of the highly-anticipated NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Portland International Raceway (PIR), June 3-4, 2022. The 75-lap race covering 147.52 miles will be called the Pacific Office Automation 147.

Starting at 10 a.m. PDT today, Single Day tickets go on sale for this inaugural visit by the NASCAR Xfinity Series to PIR. Fans should visit nascarportland.com to buy tickets for the Pacific Office Automation 147 weekend.

With its national headquarters in nearby Beaverton, Ore., Pacific Office Automation provides office equipment and technology solutions and is the largest private dealership in the nation while operating with a local touch. In addition to the name entitlement rights, the company will receive significant trackside signage for the national tv broadcast, onsite branding and will have access to tickets, hospitality and VIP experiences. Also, the deadline press area will be known as the Pacific Office Automation Media Center for both the NASCAR weekend and September’s Grand Prix of Portland, featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

“NASCAR brings Portland and the Pacific Northwest an opportunity for our families and friends to get outside and experience a sport unlike any other. At Pacific Office Automation, we are committed to community engagement,” said Pacific Office Automation President and CEO Doug Pitassi. “Our partnership with this NASCAR event allows us to provide not just unique family entertainment but also growth and affluence to our local market. POA is proud to be part of this event and looking forward to its future in Portland.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will take to the track twice on Friday, June 3, for a late morning practice session then qualifying happening late afternoon during “happy hour” to set Saturday’s starting grid for the Pacific Office Automation 147. In between the on track sessions, race fans have the unique opportunity to meet these rising stars of NASCAR during the driver autograph session starting at 3 p.m. PDT. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race is followed by an ARCA Menards Series West 57-lap feature to cap off the two-day event.

“It’s going to be a spectacular sight to see as the NASCAR Xfinity Series cars and drivers make their very first turns around Portland International Raceway on Friday, June 3rd,” said Jerry Jensen, general manager of Green Savoree Portland, LLC, which owns and operates the event at PIR. “We thank our new partners at Pacific Office Automation for their support in creating this incredible win for NASCAR fans in the Pacific Northwest who have waited over two decades for the sports’ return.”

Friday general admission is just $20, and Saturday’s price is $45. A 2-Day General Admission for both days is just $55. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult. Single Day Grandstand seats are also available securing the best vantage points at PIR.

In addition to Single Day tickets, 2-Day Grandstand seats and 2-Day parking passes are still available offering the best weekend value for fans. Grandstands are filling fast, so act soon to secure the best seats for both days. A 2-Day Parking Pass for a single vehicle space in the Beaches or Broadacre lots is $40.

For overnight visitors to the area, Travel Portland has organized a variety of local hotel accommodations and packages at special rates incorporating some of the most well known brands to unique boutique properties. The official host hotel of the weekend is the recently updated Holiday Inn Portland-Columbia Riverfront sitting in close proximity to PIR along the scenic Columbia River. Visit the “Travel Options” page of nascarportland.com to find out more on the accommodations and offers available.

Race fans are encouraged to discover all the natural wonders and events Portland has to offer by checking out TravelPortland.com. This NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend featuring the Pacific Office Automation 147 also happens during the renowned annual Portland Rose Festival featuring an array of civic events.

All ticket pricing and options and event updates including the weekend schedule are posted at nascarportland.com. Stay up to speed on NASCAR’s visit to Portland on social media all year long by following #NASCARPortland or by signing up for the E-Club on the website.

About Pacific Office Automation:

Pacific Office Automation is dedicated to the belief that a team of individuals who constantly challenge each other will develop the skills and manpower necessary to solve any problem, whether it’s for the customer, the company, or the community. Pacific Office Automation started in 1976 in Portland, Oregon, selling copy machines. Forty-four years later, we are a recognized leader in office management solutions, offering state-of-the-art technology and award-winning customer service that has helped us grow to 35 offices throughout Oregon, Washington, California, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas.

About NASCAR:

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, Americrown Service and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About Green Savoree Racing Promotions:

Green Savoree Racing Promotions (GSRP) is an Indianapolis-based motorsports event ownership and management company whose subsidiaries own, operate and promote race properties in Lexington, Ohio, home of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and The Mid-Ohio School, Portland, Ore., St. Petersburg, Fla., and Toronto, Ontario. These events provide a festival experience and showcase some of the most exciting racing series in the world including the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires open-wheel development series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, ARCA Menards Series and more. In working together since 1993, co-owners Kim Green and Kevin Savoree have won four INDYCAR championships, three Indianapolis 500 races and the 12 Hours of Sebring as team principals, and established the first INDYCAR street race in 2004. More information about the company, its subsidiaries, and these events is available on the event websites at gpstpete.com, hondaindy.com, midohio.com and portlandgp.com.