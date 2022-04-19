GEORGIA ROCKERS BLACKBERRY SMOKE TO PERFORM AT ‘REVS & RIFFS’ ATLANTA NASCAR WEEKEND MUSIC FESTIVAL IN JULY

The Georgia rock band will perform in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Peach Pit during the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart NASCAR weekend on Saturday, July 9.

HAMPTON, Ga. (April 19, 2022) – Georgia rock band Blackberry Smoke will take the stage to perform a concert in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Peach Pit on Saturday, July 9, as part of the Revs & Riffs NASCAR Weekend Music Festival at the speedway.

When the Alsco Uniforms 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race ends that evening, Blackberry Smoke will headline the party in the infield with songs like “Waiting for the Thunder” and “One Horse Town”.

Fans camping at the track or attending the races during the weekend will enjoy the concert – as well as all the other activities in the Peach Pit – for free.

Blackberry Smoke is the third act announced for the Revs & Riffs NASCAR Weekend Music Festival July 8-10. AMS previously announced Flo Rida and Candlebox will perform pre-race concerts for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart and the Alsco Uniforms 250, respectively.

Revs & Riffs will run in conjunction with the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart NASCAR weekend at the speedway, featuring performances across a variety of musical genres throughout the weekend. All told, speedway officials plan to announce several performances across three days – including the concerts by Flo Rida, Candlebox, and Blackberry Smoke – that AMS will host during the inaugural summer music festival for fans attending the races and camping at the speedway to enjoy.

The massive music festival will complement the slate of on-track action during Atlanta Motor Speedway’s summer NASCAR weekend. The rising stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series hit the high banks on Saturday, July 9, for the Alsco Uniforms 250. Then on Sunday, July 10, NASCAR Cup Series stars like Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, and Kevin Harvick race for glory in the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart.

About the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend:

The Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart headlines the summer slate of NASCAR racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 10. As NASCAR’s best make a push for the looming NASCAR playoffs, this challenging 400-mile race will play a pivotal role in deciding who’s in and who’s out.

Accompanying the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart is the Alsco Uniforms 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, July 9. The summer race will challenge the rising stars of the sport to stand out and succeed on one of the circuit’s most challenging tracks.

