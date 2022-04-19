Staying on the Cutting Edge of Motorsport Sportsbook Betting

Live and online sportsbook betting are as popular as ever, however, becoming involved and formulating winning strategies can be a daunting and intimidating task, especially for newcomers. When you partake in any form of sportsbook betting, a viable strategy, and knowledge reign supreme.

The good news for anyone who wishes or currently partakes in motorsports is that there are plenty of good places online to do so. A great example is 20bet which offers a multitude of sportsbook betting as well as other casino games to tide you over between major events which you can access with mobile devices too.

Blindly betting, or betting on emotion is equivalent to throwing your hard-earned cash into the bin, therefore, knowing strategies is extremely useful. We will go over the who what and where to help maximize your sportsbook gains in motorsports and other live sports events. When it comes to motorsports wagering here is a list of the key things you will need to know to have the best advantages:

Racetrack layout and its recent history

Team compositions and Drivers

Qualifier times

Overall season performance

Overall, the best thing to look for is driver performance history in recent history. Take for example William Byron’s second win in the 2022 Nascar cup. The emergence of a repeating pattern early on in a cup is a good indicator of a strong bet in future races on any given driver and team.

While “who is going to win” is very likely the most commonly asked question when it comes to making live bets and wagers. However, it necessarily isn’t the most important one to maximize your advantages as there are many different aspects in any given race to bet on. Here is a list of what you can bet on in Nascar aside from the victor in any given race and cup:

Overall cup winner

Cup placements

Top 10 Positions

Team Strategies

Qualifying Positions

Fastest Lap Time

Coinciding with our example from before, Byron would be a safe candidate for wagering on the top10 positions and cup placements overall in the 2022 Nascar Cup.

Taking a look into the recent racetrack history of the next race event is another good way to formulate strong sportsbook wagers. Another example of using the Martinsville Speedway would be to look at repeat winners on a given track. Jimmie Johnson has taken first place on this speedway on three separate occasions as well as Martin Truex Jr. showing recent wins in 2020 and 2019.

Using the aforementioned tips, and applying them to the aspects on which you can bet, you can extrapolate a strong plan of action to finally gain the edge you’ve been looking for.

An example of applying this knowledge would be to take a look at the upcoming Talladega Speedway race. We can see in the spring 2019 race Chase Elliot took victory as well as his overall performance within the 2022 Nascar Cup making him a solid candidate for many viable aspects in this given race.

However, this is just an example, and it is not meant to be taken or used as financial or betting advice. We encourage you to do your research using the aforementioned tips to come up with strategies of your own.