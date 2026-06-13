RCR Race Preview: Pocono Raceway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway… In 181 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has earned two wins, both by Dale Earnhardt. In 1987, Earnhardt rallied from a 16th-place starting position to lead 85 laps en route to victory. Earnhardt won at Pocono again in 1993, edging Rusty Wallace for the victory. The Welcome, North Carolina based team has 17 top-five and 59 top-10 finishes at the ‘Tricky Triangle.’

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Pocono Raceway… Since the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series began competing at Pocono Raceway in 2016, RCR has made 24 starts at the 2.5-mile track, racking up one win, seven top-five and 15 top-10 finishes. In 2023, Austin Hill became the first RCR driver to win an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at the Pennsylvania facility, taking the lead in NASCAR Overtime and capturing the checkered flag.

Catch Saturday’s Action… The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ MillerTech Battery 250 Presented by KOA will be televised live on Saturday, June 13 at 4 p.m. ET on The CW. The live radio broadcast can be heard on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Saturday morning’s practice and qualifying sessions will be shown for free on The CW App beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Watch Us on Amazon Prime… The Cup Series’ Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway will be televised live on Sunday, June 14, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime, the fourth of five consecutive races this season that will air on the streaming service. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions will also be broadcast on Amazon Prime live beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BetMGM x Survivor Triple Challenge Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway… Austin Dillon has made 20 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono Raceway. Dillon earned his best Pocono finish in the Cup Series in July 2022 when he finished 10th after starting 15th. The 36-year-old has one NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at the Pennsylvania facility, a 10th-place effort in 2019. In addition, Dillon has made four NASCAR Truck Series starts at the 2.5-mile speedway, scoring the victory in 2014 and a top-10 finish in each race.

Winner, Winner… Dillon is a previous winner at Pocono Raceway, earning the checkered flag in NASCAR Truck Series competition in 2014. The North Carolina native took the lead on a restart with eight laps remaining in the race and survived two additional restarts and an overtime finish to claim the victory.

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Meet Dillon… Fans will have two opportunities to meet Dillon this weekend at Pocono Raceway. On Sunday, June 14 at 11:30 a.m. Local Time, Dillon is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Midway. Shortly afterwards at 12 p.m. Local Time, the six-time Cup Series winner is scheduled to appear at the Chevrolet Display for a question-and-answer session in the Fan Midway. Stop by and visit the driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet before the green flag waves.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What stands out to you about Pocono Raceway?

“Pocono is a big, fast track that is definitely called the ‘Tricky Triangle’ for a reason. It has three corners that you have to put together to create lap time and passing can be difficult. Turn 3 is very flat and challenging. Restarts will have three or four-wide racing heading into Turn 1. Then Turn 1 funnels really tight into Turn 2. It’s a very cool, difficult track but I always enjoy the challenge that it brings.”

Austin Hill and the No. 33 zone Jalapeño Lime Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway… Austin Hill will make his first Cup Series start at Pocono Raceway on Sunday. Hill has made five career starts at Pennsylvania facility in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series including giving RCR their first O’Reilly Auto Parts Series win at the ‘Tricky Triangle’ in 2023.

Sixth Cup Series Start of 2026… This weekend marks Hill’s sixth start of the 2026 Cup Series season. Last week, the 32-year-old competed at Michigan International Speedway, where the Winston, Georgia native started 28th and finished 20th.

Career Cup Series Starts… Hill has driven in a total of 20 Cup Series races, making at least one start in each season since 2022. The veteran racer posted a career-best finish of ninth last summer at the Chicago Street Race in July 2025.

Double Duty… Hill is one of four drivers will be competing in both Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race as well as Sunday’s Cup Series race.

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Meet Hill… On Sunday, June 14 at 12 p.m. Local Time, Hill is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Midway at Pocono Raceway. Stop by and visit Hill prior to Sunday’ race.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

What are your thoughts entering the weekend at Pocono Raceway?

“Restarts are going to be another key, just like last week at Michigan. You need to be in the right lane at the right time, but you also have to be able to get in the top lane as soon as possible. With the long straightaways, you do get a drafting effect, but at the same time, you have to take runs when you get them. You just have to be calculated about when you take them. All three corners are different, so it’s hard to get the car setup to be good in all three corners. To create lap time, Turns 1 and 3 are more critical than Turn 2, simply because the straightaways are longer. Clean air is going to be huge, maybe more than Michigan or anywhere else we go.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway… Jesse Love has made two career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Pocono Raceway. Last season saw the Menlo Park, California native nearly taking home the checkered flag finishing runner-up. The 21-year-old has competed in two ARCA Menards Series races at the ‘Tricky Triangle’, crossing the finish line first in 2023 after starting from the second position, leading 40 of 60 laps.

Consistency Continues… Love’s average finish of 9.4 is second-best among full-time drivers in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Still Streaking… Love currently holds the longest active streak of running at the finish of races, with 30 straight events without a DNF.

Get to the Points… Love remains second in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver championship point standings, 179 points behind leader Justin Allgaier and 17 points ahead of third-place Corey Day.

About Whelen Engineering… Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, and we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

Everyday Champion… You don’t have to wear a cape to be a hero. Sometimes, all it takes is a willingness to step forward, a commitment to others, and the determination to make a difference—day after day, year after year. That’s the spirit behind Whelen Engineering’s Everyday Champion program, which is now accepting nominations for 2026. Created to honor first responders and everyday citizens who rise to the occasion when it matters most, the program celebrates the quiet strength, compassion, and leadership that define true heroism. Each year, the Everyday Champion program recognizes those who go above and beyond - whether through a single act of heroism or a continued commitment to serving others. Past honorees have included law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedicine teams, and civilians whose actions made a life-saving difference.

Nominations are open from May 1 through August 14, 2026. Individuals can nominate a deserving hero by visiting whelen.com/everydaychampion and completing a brief submission form outlining their story. The selected 2026 Everyday Champion will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina, where they will be honored during a special ceremony and inducted into the Whelen Hall of Champions. In addition, a generous donation will be made in their name to the charity of their choice.

Meet Love… On Saturday, June 13 at 1:25 p.m. Local Time, Love is scheduled to appear at the Chevrolet Display for a question-and-answer session located in the Fan Midway. Stop by to meet the young gun before the green flag waves.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

What are your thoughts heading into Pocono Raceway?

“Yeah, I’m excited to get to Pocono, it’s a place that I won at before so I would obviously like to get another Eagle trophy. We came really close last year and got beat just by a little bit. Last year was one of the races I learned a lot from so looking forward to putting it all together this time around and have a great performance.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Colorado Beef Craft Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway… Austin Hill has made five career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Pocono Raceway, claiming his first victory at the 2.5-mile speedway in dramatic fashion in 2023. The Winston, Georgia native also has eight NASCAR Truck Series races on his resume at the Long Pond, Pennsylvania track, earning one pole, two top-five, and three top-10 finishes.

Conquering the ‘Tricky Triangle’… Hill won the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Pocono Raceway in July 2023, the sixth of his 15 career wins in the series. The veteran racer took the lead on the final restart with two laps to go in NASCAR overtime and took home the checkered flag under caution, leading only the final two laps.

Get to the Points… Hill remains sixth in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver championship standings. The 15-time Series winner is 271 points behind leader Justin Allgaier and 13 points behind fifth-place Brandon Jones.

About Colorado Beef Craft… Colorado Craft Beef is a family-owned, fifth-generation ranching operation and first-generation beef company based in Colorado. Built on a pasture-to-plate model, Colorado Craft Beef raises, finishes, harvests, dry-ages, fabricates, packages, and ships premium beef under its own care. You may also find CCB beef sticks and beef tallow in an every growing number of locations across the country.

With a deep respect for American ranching, responsible land stewardship, and the families who gather around the table, Colorado Craft Beef is committed to providing high-quality beef with a direct connection back to the ranch. Their beef is 21-day dry-aged for enhanced tenderness and flavor, then shipped nationwide direct from their ranch and USDA-inspected facility.

Colorado Craft Beef exists to help more Americans know where their beef comes from and to bring ranch-raised quality directly to families across the country.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

What’s the biggest challenge with racing at Pocono Raceway?

“All three corners. Pocono Raceway is unlike any other track we go to during the season. It’s three different turns that have no similarities. We have the longest straightaway that we go to all year, which leads to Turn 1 that has a big compression and a lot of banking. You can get back to the throttle early, but you will slip and slide at times. After the next straightaway, you go into the tunnel turn, which is a short, flat corner. The surface is rough and bumpy. Then you go into Turn 3, which is long and flat. It’s a long left-hander that feels like it takes minutes to get through. With all three corners being different, it’s a hard task for the crew chiefs and engineers to get the balance right. No matter how good your car is at Pocono, it’s never going to be perfect in all three corners. There is going to be something that you have to give up in order to gain in the others. It’s called ‘The Tricky Triangle’ for a reason.”