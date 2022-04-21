Sainz inks two-year F1 contract extension with Ferrari

Scuderia Ferrari announced that Carlos Sainz Jr. has inked a two-year contract extension to continue to drive for the championship-winning organization through the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship season.

The news comes as the 27-year-old Sainz from Madrid, Spain, is off to a strong start in his second season with Ferrari, where he has notched two podiums during the first three F1 events this season: a runner-up result at Bahrain and a third-place finish at Saudi Arabia in March. He is currently ranked in third place in the drivers’ standings.

“I am very happy to have renewed my contract with Scuderia Ferrari, Sainz said. “I have always said that there is no better Formula 1 team to race for and after over a year with them, I can confirm that putting on this race suit and representing this team is unique and incomparable. My first season at Maranello was solid and constructive, with the whole group progressing together. The result of all that work has been clear to see so far season.”

Sainz is currently campaigning in his eighth full-time season in Formula One that includes previous season starts with Toro Rosso, Renault and McLaren prior to Ferrari. During his first season with Ferrari in 2021, he notched a career-best runner-up result during the Monaco Grand Prix in May, a total of four podiums and 20 top-10 points-paying results as he finished in a career-best fifth place in the final standings.

Through 143 career starts in Formula One, Sainz has achieved a total of eight podiums, 570 points and an average-finishing result of 10.3.

“I feel strengthened by this renewed show of confidence in me and now I can’t wait to get in the car, to do my best for Ferrari and to give its fans plenty to cheer about,” Sainz added. “The F1-75 is proving to be a front-runner, which can allow me to chase my goals on track, starting with taking my first Formula 1 win.”

The decision for Ferrari to retain Sainz means that he will remain as a teammate to Charles Leclerc, the current championship leader who has won two of the first three events this season at Bahrain and Australia. Leclerc is currently competing with a Ferrari contract that also runs through 2024.

“I have said several times that I believe we have the best driver pairing in Formula 1 and so, with every passing race, it seemed a completely natural step to extend Carlos’ contract, thus ensuring stability and continuity,” Mattia Binotto, Team Principal & Managing Director of Ferrari, said. “In his time so far with the team, he has proved to have the talent we expected from him, delivering impressive results and making the most of all opportunities. Outside the car, he is a hard worker with an eye for the smallest detail, which has helped the whole group to improve and progress. Together, we can aim for ambitious targets and I’m sure that, along with Charles, he can play a significant part in fuelling the Ferrari legend and will write new chapters in the history of our team.”

With his new, extended contract official, Sainz is set to proceed towards his quests of winning his maiden Grand Prix event and World Championship title by competing at Imola Circuit on Sunday, April 24, for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.