Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Houston Post-Race Report — 4.24.22

ASHLEY MAKES FINAL ROUND APPEARANCE IN FINAL HOUSTON EVENT

J.R. Todd’s GR Supra to Semi-Finals

HOUSTON (April 24, 2022) – Justin Ashley drove his Toyota Top Fuel dragster to the final round in Sunday’s final NHRA national event at Houston Raceway Park. Ashley lost to a holeshot by race winner Brittany Force. J.R. Todd made a semi-final appearance with his GR Supra while Toyota teammate Alexis DeJoria was involved in an accident in Round 1, but was okay following the incident.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Houston Raceway Park

Race 5 of 22

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS — Race Winner: Brittany Force

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Justin Ashley Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Final Round W. 3.74 vs. 5.078 (Foley)W. 3.792 vs. 3.803 (Prock)W. 3.760 vs. 3.778 (S. Torrence)L. 3.763 vs. 3.767 (B. Force – holeshot win) Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-Final W. 3.711 vs. 4.041 (Hull)W. 3.744L. 3.778 vs. 3.760 (Ashley) Billy Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-Final W. 3.726 vs. 3.772 (Kalitta)W. 3.799L. 3.924 vs. 3.848 (B. Force) Shawn Langdon DHL Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Round 2 W. 4.774 vs. 4.973 (Pruett)L. 5.589 vs. 3.773 (B. Force) Doug Kalitta Mobil 1 Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Round 1 L. 3.772 vs. 3.726 (B. Torrence) Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Round 1 L. 5.439 vs. 3.754 (Millican)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS — Race Winner: Matt Hagan

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Semi-Final W. 4.008 vs. 5.475 (Tasca III)W. 4.004 vs. 4.074 (Campbell)L. 10.851 vs. 3.937 (Hagan) Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Round 1 L. (accident) vs. 3.957 (Bode)

TOYOTA QUOTES

JUSTIN ASHLEY, Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Davis Motorsports

Final Result: Final Round

Can you talk about the day overall and specifically the run in the final round?

“It was a good day. Truthfully, I didn’t do my job in the final round and that cost us the win and it’s very disappointing. We gave it all that we had today and the team did a great job. We had a little bit of an issue ther in the semi-finals and they were able to turn the car around and make it happen in time, which is just incredible. It’s a testament to the team and the entire group that I have. This one’s on me. We’ll regroup and get to Charlotte to get after the win.”

J.R. TODD, DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Kalitta Motorsports

Final Result: Semi-Final

How do you feel about your progress in today’s event?

“This race track can definitely be the equalizer that we need, especially when the sun can get on the track. It has bumps and a lot of character. We’ve won here in the past so we know how to get it done. This is some good momentum with our GR Supra, but we’re still learning but making progress. Thank you to everyone at DHL and Toyota Gazoo Racing North America for the support.”

SHAWN LANGDON, DHL Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

Final Result: Round 2

In Round 1, you won a ‘pedalfest’ against Leah Pruett, what was that like from the driver’s seat?

“Well I didn’t show it, but we got the win light which was good. It’s so hard at this track — it’s a good track, but it’s just getting through the whoop sections out there is a little bit difficult to navigate. I was just a little aggressive on getting back on the pedal and it kept smoking the tires and I really got lucky to get that round win. I didn’t really do a great job but better than our opponent and that’s all that matters. Got a round win and that’s good. We need that for DHL and CMR Roofing and Toyota, everybody. Everyone that has stuck with us through some challenges in recent races.”

ALEXIS DEJORIA, Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, DC Motorsports

Final Result: Round 1

What happened in Round 1 when the car made contact with the wall?

“I’m mad at myself. I just tried a little too hard and the backend came out on me and I hit the wall. Sorry to my guys. They have a lot of work to do. I think the chassis is messed up so that’s never a godo day. Just really mad and just sorry to everybody, especially my team. Just tried really hard and missed it.”

