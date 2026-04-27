NASCAR Cup PR
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

RFK Racing – Talladega Race Summary

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

RFK RACING
TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY – EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Date: April 26, 2026
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile oval) – Lincoln, AL
Format: 500 miles, broken into three stages (completed at lap 98 / lap 143 / lap 188)
***Note: Qualifying was cancelled due to weather. Starting order was established by the rule book.

RFK Racing RACE SUMMARY:

Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing showcased race winning speed Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, leading a combined 43 laps, with all three cars running up front and remaining a constant presence in the lead pack. Ryan Preece set the tone early with a Stage One victory as RFK Racing ran an impressive 1-2-4 at the first break. Chris Buescher stayed among the leaders all day, making aggressive, timely moves to nearly claim victory. Brad Keselowski showed early strength with a second place Stage One finish, before sustaining damage in an unavoidable Stage Two crash.

DRIVER HIGHLIGHTS

Chris Buescher – No. 17 Kroger / Jack Link’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Finish: 2nd
Start: 10th
Laps Led: 22
Stage Results: S1 – 4th, S2 – 3rd
Headline takeaway: An incredibly strong race, finishing among the leaders in every stage of the event. In a four lap shootout to finish the race he battled to the checkers coming up just short of the victory, with a close runner up finish.

Buescher Quote: “We were pretty good. To have the day like we had today here and be in the hunt every stage and there at the end, I can’t thank everybody enough at Kroger and Jack Link’s and being here for their entitlement sponsor. This was a big race for us and we just couldn’t quite get this Mustang into Victory Lane. We came off turn four and I felt really good about where we were at and the run that we were gonna be able to build. Stenhouse went to make a race winning move and if we would have got clear of the 77, he would have gone for it and it may have been our drag race to the end. I don’t know, but it was a good race. It was good, strong racing all the way there to the end.”

Ryan Preece – No. 60 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Finish: 18
Start: 11th
Laps Led: 21
Stage Results: S1 – Winner, S2 – 6th
Headline takeaway: Bouyed by a stellar run in Stage One, where he was the winner of the segment, Preece proved to have a winning race car throughout the race. He collected stage points in each of the first two stages and, although he was caught up in a last lap crash coming to the checkers, had one of the best cars in the field Sunday

Preece Quote: “Man, so close. We had a rocket ship of a Ford Mustang. Led a bunch of laps and could move around and draft to the front at will. After winning stage one, we were pumped. Our confidence was sky high. So, with the checkers in sight on the final lap we thought there was a chance at the win. I’m not sure what happened with the crash but I’m leaving with my head high, knowing we had a race winning car.

Brad Keselowski – No. 6 Castrol Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Finish: 31st
Start: 6th
Laps Led: 0
Stage Results: S1-2nd, S2 – 33rd
Headline takeaway: After a runner up Stage One finish, Brad Keselowski appeared poised for another strong Talladega run. However, while he raced inside the top ten, he was collected in a Stage Two crash. The team worked to repair extensive damage, eventually getting him back on the track to finish the race.

Keselowski Quote: “We got caught up in the big one and the team rallied really well to keep us from a DNF and get us as many points as we could.”

Point Standings:

Buescher: 7th
Keselowski: 10th
Preece: 13th

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is Sunday, May 30 at the Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, TX). The race begins at 3:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and the Performance Racing Network.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Rick Ware Racing: Jack Link’s 500 from Talladega
Rick Ware Racing: Jack Link’s 500 from Talladega
Next article
Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Talladega 1
Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Talladega 1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Jack Link's 500 Race Winner Carson Hocevar Post Race Q&A
26:06
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Day conquers Talladega for first O’Reilly career victory
02:39
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Bell wins the Tennessee Army National Guard 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway
01:19

Latest articles

Coca-Cola 600 Returns This Memorial Day Weekend, Drivers Reveal What Makes It a Crown...

Official Release -
Packed with unforgettable moments on and off the track, the Coca-Cola 600 returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway with unmatched action and unforgettable moments to honor and pay tribute to the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces
Read more

TRICON and Kaden Honeycutt Team Up with the Safelite Foundation to Support the Foster...

Official Release -
TRICON Garage (TRICON) is proud to announce that its collaboration with TRD U.S.A. partner Safelite, the Safelite Foundation and its national partner Foster Love will return to the No. 11 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro in 2026.
Read more

Connor Zilisch 26th in Talladega Cup Series Debut

Briar Starr -
Connor Zilisch, who pilots the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet entry, was looking to have a solid result in his NASCAR Cup Series debut on Sunday.
Read more

Richard Childress Racing Names Andy Street Crew Chief for No. 8 Team

Official Release -
Richard Childress Racing (RCR) announced today a leadership adjustment within its NASCAR Cup Series program, reinforcing the organization’s continued focus on improving on-track performance and delivering stronger, more consistent results.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos