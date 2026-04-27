Wood Brothers Racing – Race Report: Talladega Superspeedway

Event: Jack Link’s 500

Location: Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Alabama

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Start: 26th

Finish: 33rd

The stage lengths may have changed for Sunday’s Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, but the “Big One” remained as impactful as ever.

That was the case for Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team, who were collected in a Lap 115 incident that resulted in a 33rd-place finish despite showing early speed and executing a solid opening strategy.

Berry rolled off 26th after Saturday’s qualifying session was canceled due to rain, with the starting lineup set by the NASCAR Rule Book. The Wood Brothers Racing team opted for a one-stop strategy in Stage 1, which was extended to 98 laps, and it paid off with a sixth-place finish and five valuable stage points.

Following a pit stop under caution, Berry restarted 12th to begin Stage 2 and was running inside the top 10 when the 26-car “Big One” broke out ahead of him. With nowhere to go, the No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse sustained heavy damage, forcing the team to the garage for extensive repairs.

After returning to the track later in the event, Berry was able to pick up several positions, ultimately gaining five spots from his running position prior to the incident to finish 33rd.

Up next, Berry and the Wood Brothers head to Texas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Würth 400, looking to rebound after a day that showed promise before being cut short.