RCR NCS Post Race Report: Talladega

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / Tracker Off Road Chevrolet Team Race to Second-Place Finish at Talladega Superspeedway

Finish: 2nd

Start: 14th

Points: 13th

“I’m really proud of this No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / Tracker Off Road Chevy team. Second-place at Talladega is something to be proud of. We managed to stay out of the wrecks around us and run with the draft to stay up front. We came from eighth there on that last lap. We rode the bottom and got people baited off the top. We had a good push there at the end. I think I was actually the one to push the No. 1 to the win. I gave him a good shove off of Turn 4 and he drove away. Our team has been really close to getting to Victory Lane a couple times this season and our win is definitely coming. I appreciate all of the hard work from everyone at RCR and ECR, and to Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER Off Road for their support.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 BetMGM Chevrolet Team Finish 39th After Early Race Mechanical Issue

Finish: 39th

Start: 10th

Points: 15th

“It was an unfortunate day for our No. 8 BetMGM team. We started 10th and were just focused on staying out of trouble and running with the pack. As a driver, you know you need to be there at the end. We started falling back and just weren’t able to come back from it. I felt like we were starting to make up some ground in the middle of Stage 1 but then we had an engine issue that ended our day. We have run thousands of miles without an issue so it’s just tough. But, we have a team that doesn’t give up. Everyone at RCR and ECR work so hard each week to bring us fast and competitive racecars, we’ll bounce back and come back stronger at Dover next week.” -Tyler Reddick