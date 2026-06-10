TOYOTA RACING Weekly Preview 06.10.26

This Week in Motorsports: June 8 – 14, 2026

NCS/NOAPS/ARCA: Pocono Raceway – June 12-14

PLANO, Texas (June 10, 2026) – NASCAR’s Cup and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, joined by the ARCA Menards Series, head to the “Tricky Triangle” at Pocono Raceway for stock car’s annual summer trip to Pennsylvania.

NASCAR National Series – NCS/NOAPSS

Hamlin looks for third straight win … Arriving at Pocono Raceway this weekend, Denny Hamlin and his No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) will go for their third straight win for the first time in his career – following consecutive triumphs at Nashville Superspeedway and Michigan International Speedway. Hamlin’s win last weekend at Michigan, his second straight there, was the 63rd of his Cup Series career, which tied him for ninth of the all-time wins list with Kyle Busch. Hamlin also returns to one of his best tracks in Pocono, where he’s won seven times, a track record, as well as earned 17 top-fives and 24 top-10s in 36 career starts around the three-turn, 2.5-mile oval. In fact, Hamlin captured his first career Cup Series win at the “Tricky Triangle” 20 years ago tomorrow on June 11, 2006.

Briscoe seeks Pocono repeat … In last year’s 400-mile Cup Series race at Pocono, Chase Briscoe captured his first win with Toyota and JGR by saving enough fuel at the end to take the checkered flag. The driver of the No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE led a race-high 72 laps that day and took home his first of three victories last season, which propelled him into a Championship 4 appearance. A repeat win this weekend would be Briscoe’s first triumph of 2026.

Jones continues strong run in No. 43 … A runner-up finish last Sunday at his home track in Michigan marked the best result for Erik Jones in the Cup Series since his Southern 500 win in 2022. Jones has now finished inside the top-12 in four of the last five points-paying races, dating back to Texas Motor Speedway in early May. Pocono offers a great track for Jones to continue his strong form, as the driver of the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE has five top-fives and eight top-10s in 14 career Pocono starts.

Crews eager to build off career day in Nashville … After leading a career-high 45 laps and tying his career-best finish of second at Nashville Superspeedway two weeks ago, Brent Crews returns to his No. 19 Toyota GR Supra looking to build off that momentum. The Toyota Development Driver has made 12 O’Reilly Series starts this season, bringing home five top-five and eight top-10 finishes. Crews also sits 14th in the series point standings, just 15 points behind “The Chase” cutline despite running four less races so far this year.

Gray looks to continue Pocono success … In his young O’Reilly Series career, Taylor Gray has made the most of his starts at Pocono. In two races, the driver of the No. 54 Toyota GR Supra has finished inside the top-10 in both races, with a fifth-place finish in 2024 and ninth last season. Gray is currently 12th in the series point standings, holding the final spot for “The Chase.”

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series

Toyota brings another strong ARCA lineup … In this weekend’s ARCA Menards Series race at Pocono, Team Toyota will once again be well-positioned to take the checkered flag. For the second straight week, Gio Ruggiero will pilot the No. 18 Toyota Camry for JGR, making his fifth start in ARCA this season. The 19-year-old Massachusetts native is coming off his third ARCA win of the season with his triumph at Michigan last weekend. Joining Ruggiero in the Toyota lineup this weekend is Jade Avedisian, who makes her third national series start this weekend piloting the No. 15 Toyota Camry for Nitro Motorsports after running the West Series race at Tri-City last weekend. Avedisian scored a seventh-place finish at Kansas Speedway in her most recent national series start. Toyota Development Drivers Isabella Robusto and Thomas Annunziata will be in the No. 55 and 70 entries for Nitro Motorsports, with points leader Jake Bollman in the No. 20 and Gavan Boschele in the No. 25 as well in the Nitro stable.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs approximately 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.