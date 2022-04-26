GMS Racing ARCA Talladega Recap

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Heise LED Lighting Chevrolet SS

START: 12TH

FINISH: 17TH

POINTS: 2ND

Quote: “We had such a great GMS Racing Chevy today at Talladega. We were able to put the Heise LED, One Daytona car at the front of the field and battled at the front basically all day long. Obviously, the finish is a huge disappointment but I learned quite a bit again being just my second ever superspeedway race, and feel confident about my and the team’s ability to run with the best in the field every week. Really looking forward to learning at the mile and a half tracks coming up on our schedule.”

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

