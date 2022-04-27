Weekend schedule for Dover

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to the one-mile concrete paved oval of Dover Motor Speedway, aptly nicknamed, the Monster Mile.

Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. lead all active Cup Series drivers with three previous wins at the track. Chase Elliott leads the driver standings by a margin of 21 points but is still searching for his first win of the season.

The Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash program continues at Dover. Noah Gragson, last week’s winner at Talladega Superspeedway, has the best average finish of 9.7 at Dover. He’ll be competing against AJ Allmendinger, Ryan Sieg and Landon Cassill for the $100,000 prize.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off this weekend but returns to competition at Darlington Raceway on May 6.

Press Pass will be available throughout the weekend.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, April 29

1:15 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series East Practice/Qualifying – No TV

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – FS1

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – FS1

5:30 p.m.: ARCA General Tire 125 race – MRN

Saturday, April 30

10:30 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1/MRM/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

11:15 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying– FS1/MRM/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series A-GAME 200

200 miles = 200 laps

Stage 1 ends on Lap 45, Stage 2 ends on Lap 90, Final Stage ends on Lap 200

FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The Purse: $1,419,713

Defending Race Winner: Austin Cindric

Sunday, May 1

3 p.m.: Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne

400 miles = 400 laps

Stage 1 ends on Lap 120, Stage 2 ends on Lap 250, Final Stage ends on Lap 400

FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The Purse: $7,205,230

Defending Race Winner: Alex Bowman