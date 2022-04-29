Miami Grand Prix: Favorites to Podium

We’re on to the fifth Grand Prix of the 2022 Formula 1 season, and racers are pumped on the circuit after the recently concluded Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. So far, we’ve seen four races out of a scheduled twenty-three for the season. And it’s great to see this year’s championship already showing near completion among the drivers.

Formula 1 analysts at bet9ja.ng takes a look at the favorites for the fifth Grand Prix of the season – the “Miami Grand Prix.” While the competition is still in its early stages, it’ll not be easy to speculate a winner aside from giving a probable guess. However, winners of different races can be predicted with a reasonable degree of surety based on previous races and recent forms of drivers.

We have seen the first three positions being battled to the final minute, which bodes well for an interesting season. Drivers are on the edge because nobody knows who’ll emerge with all that important 20+ points. However, like all sporting events, there are bound to be favorites before an encounter. At the same time, it doesn’t mean these contenders will always emerge up top above other competitors.

Where & When will the Miami Grand Prix Happen

Although there were speculations about the exact venue of the event, we’ve come to understand that it’ll take place at the Miami International Autodrome. At the same time, the main event will start on Sunday, 8th May, 190:30 (GMT).

Setting up a Grand Prix at this stage has been in the cards since 2019. Although it was supposed to be added to the 2021 season, delayed construction of the track saw it removed. The ten-year signed contract is expected to start running in 2022.

Favorites to Win the Miami Grand Prix

It isn’t easy to pinpoint an outright winner. However, we can make some accurate speculations about certain drivers expected to make it to the podium by the end of the race.

Max Verstappen

Of course, when picking a winner of any race throughout this season, it’ll be hard to escape the defending F1 champion. It’s no surprise he’s won two of the first four races this season – even though some critics would argue that’s below standard for an ‘in-form’ championship winner.

Charles Leclerc

If you’ve been following up with the championship this season, this shouldn’t be the first you hear of the Ferrari driver’s name. Lately, he’s been performing brilliantly, with two wins out of a possible four. He set the fastest lap on two occasions, including the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, in which he came out second. At the moment, he’s looking like the only contender battling Max for the championship.

Louis Hamilton

At the moment, Mercedes’ most successful driver seems to be out of sorts, but we don’t expect the trend to last for long. The Miami Grand Prix may be the race he needs to return to dominance. Regardless of not winning a race yet, and having his best finish (yet) at the Bahrain Grand Prix, where he came out third. The legend’s name will always be in the mix of contenders until he stops being the first driver for Mercedes’ F1 team.