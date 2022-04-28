Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Dover Motor Speedway

DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne

Dover Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday May 1 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1



AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has an average finish of 22.9 at Dover

He has led 152 laps at Dover, more than any other track he’s competed at in the NCS

“In the past, Dover has been one of my favorite racetracks to go to. It’s unique in a lot of ways. Last year, we had a solid run and stayed in the top five for all day. Hopefully we can build on that and try some new stuff this weekend to continue the momentum we’ve had this season. I’m also looking forward to getting back in the Cup car on Sunday with Action Industries. I felt like we learned a few things at Martinsville. I think Dover is going to be really fast with this Next Gen car, so it should be a fun weekend.” – AJ Allmendinger on Dover Motor Speedway



Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has four top-15 finishes in 2022

Haley’s one lap led at ATL in 2022 was Kaulig Racing’s first of the 2022 season

“It’s been quite a while since I’ve been to Dover. It’s always a fun, fast racetrack you can move around on. I’m curious to see how the Next Gen car handles the banking on the concrete surface. We’ve spent a lot of time on the simulator preparing. I’m looking forward to getting back to Dover and carrying on our positive momentum”

Justin Haley on Dover Motor Speedway

A-Game 200

Dover Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, April 30 at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Kaulig Racing will have two drivers (Allmendinger and Cassill) eligible for the Dash 4 Cash at Dover

The team has won two out of the last three Dash 4 Cash prizes

Kaulig Racing has earned six top-10 finishes at Dover

Kaulig Racing has an average finish of 13.0 and has led 39 laps at Dover

Dating back to the 2020 season opener, Kaulig Racing has finished at least one car in the top 10 in 74 of the last 75 NXS races.

Kaulig Racing has led 185 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far

Allmendinger: 137 laps

Hemric: 48 laps

Landon Cassill, No. 10 StormX Chevrolet

Landon Cassill will compete for the Dash 4 Cash for the second week in-a-row following his third top-five finish of the 2022 NXS season at Talladega Superspeedway

Cassill has an average finish of 21.2 at Dover across 13 starts

“I’m excited for Dover. I feel like I run really well there in the past and qualified well. It’s always fun to go to tracks that are unique and unlike anything else on the schedule and be able to have another shot to win 100 grand for the Dash 4 Cash.” – Landon Cassill on Dover Motor Speedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric has an average finish of 6.8 at Dover across six starts

Hemric has three top-five finishes and has led 24 laps at Dover

“As a driver you go to a place like dover and it’s always exciting knowing what you are getting yourself into a place where you are racing the surface and the changing elements throughout the day being concrete its always changing from the driver’s perspective and the team you are always trying to stay ahead of that along with getting one of the most incredible rides inside of a race car you will ever experience going there I look forward to hopefully being able to dig ourselves out of the trenches are in right now there’s no fight in this group and we look forward to the challenge ahead.” – Daniel Hemric on Dover Motor Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

Allmendinger will compete for a third Dash 4 Cash Prize in the 2022 NXS season after winning two out of the last three

Allmendinger has a win in four consecutive NXS seasons

He has an average finish of 12.5 at Dover across two starts

Allmendinger has six top-five finishes in the 2022 season so far and is the only driver in the NXS with a top-10 finish in all nine races in 2022

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.