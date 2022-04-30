Search
Ford Performance NASCAR: NXS Post Race (Pair of Mustangs Finish Top-10 at Dover)

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Cup Series
NXS A-GAME 200 Post Race| Saturday, April 30, 2022

FORD FINISHING RESULTS
9th – Riley Herbst
10th – Ryan Sieg
17th – Parker Retzlaff
28th – Joe Graf Jr
35th – David Starr

Riley Herbst, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang (Finished 9th)

“I think we were more of a top-five car for sure. Just lost track position there in the first stage and then got it back by passing some good cars in the second stage. Then we made a strategy call to try to win the race and it just didn’t pan out for us. It was a smart call. It was the right call. It just didn’t break our way and we had to fight our way back to ninth from there.”

Ryan Sieg, No. 39 A-GAME Ford Mustang (Finished 10th)

“It was a struggle coming from the back here where it is super hard to pass. Especially when you are on the loose side like we were. We were hanging on most of the day and trying to pass people and it is tough here. All in all it was a good day for the A-GAME Ford Mustang. We just gotta qualify and get up there and race with those guys and not try to play catch-up most of the day. We made good adjustments, we just have to get a little bit better. We have more notes now, so hopefully it will carry over to Darlington and we can get a little better and qualify.”



