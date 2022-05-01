7 car accessories you shouldn’t drive without

Finding the best car accessories shop in Australia? Let’s face it: driving can be dangerous. The odds of having an accident are much higher than you think. In fact, 1 in every 113 Americans will be involved in a car accident this year. But there are some things you can do to make the roads safer for everyone and prevent the possibility of being ill-prepared in case something happens to you or your vehicle. As a public service, we’ve compiled a list of 7 car accessories that have the potential to save lives and make life on the road safer for everyone.

A first aid kit

It’s no secret that accidents happen—but when they do, you’ll want to be prepared with a first aid kit and a basic understanding of first aid techniques. You might not always have access to emergency medical care, so it’s important to have everything you need on hand for yourself and others in case of an emergency. If you’re at all concerned about your own safety, a first aid kit is a must-have item for your vehicle.

A quality GPS system

Sure, smartphones have made paper maps obsolete. However, with the volume of traffic and roadwork happening in any given city, it’s unwise to rely solely on the directions provided by Google Maps or Waze—especially when they’re constantly changing! A GPS system will always be able to provide an alternate route if necessary, and since many have Bluetooth capability, they can double as hands-free devices while driving.

Flashlight with fresh batteries

You never know when you might get into an accident after dark, or when you might need illumination for any number of other reasons (changing a tire, looking under the hood, etc.). And there’s nothing worse than having a flashlight but not being able to see anything because the batteries are dead. So, keep a flashlight in your glove compartment and make it a habit to check that it has working batteries every time you get gas.

A Dash Cam

If you spend a lot of time on the road, a dash cam can help keep you safe if you get into an accident—or if someone else causes an accident. A dash cam can record footage of your surroundings, allowing you to prove what really happened if something goes wrong. If you don’t want to purchase a new dashboard camera or add one to your vehicle, there are apps for smartphones that can provide similar functionality.

Floor mats

Floors mats are a great way to protect your car’s interior from dirt, mud and other debris. They’re also helpful if you live in an area with lots of rain or snow—you won’t have to worry about tracking in puddles or melting snow! Custom floor mats will fit perfectly into your vehicle, making it look clean and organized.

Phone mount

The CDC reports that approximately 660,000 drivers use their cell phones while driving at any given moment during daylight hours in the United States. In 2015, 3,477 people were killed and 391,000 were injured in auto crashes involving distracted drivers, so keeping your eyes on the road is very important. A phone mount allows you to safely use your phone while driving by securing it within easy reach—that way you don’t have to take your eyes off the road or risk dropping your device in order to answer a call or change music tracks.

Remote start

Have you ever found yourself in a store parking lot, having just finished up shopping, wistfully thinking about how nice it would be if your car was already warmed up or cooled down for you? Well, with a remote start system installed, it’s now possible for your vehicle to turn on before either you or your key fob even arrive. Make sure to check with your dealer first, though—if your vehicle isn’t equipped with one already, they can help you get set up correctly.