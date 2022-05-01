Search
Categories:
Other Series RacingNHRA

Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Charlotte Post-Qualifying Report — 4.30.22

By Official Release
0

JUSTIN ASHLEY CLAIMS FIRST TOP-QUALIFIER
Addition of Capps Means Three GR Supra Funny Cars at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. (April 30, 2022) – Justin Ashley claimed his first career top-qualifier with a 3.669 second run during Friday night’s qualifying session at the 4-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina. Thursday’s announcement of Ron Capps joining the Toyota Gazoo Racing North America family means that three GR Supra Funny Cars will take to the track for Sunday afternoon’s event. In Capps’ inaugural race with Toyota, he took the number three qualifier position at 3.873 seconds.

Toyota Post-Qualifying Recap
NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series
zMax Dragway
Race 6 of 22

TOYOTA TOP FUEL QUALIFYING POSITIONS

NameCarQualifying PositionFirst Round Opponent
Justin AshleyPhillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster1 – (3.669)C. Ferre (3.854)A. Prock (3.719)A. Brown (3.729)
Doug KalittaAutodesk Toyota Top Fuel Dragster4 – (3.700)A. Laughlin (3.777)M. Salinas (3.706)D. Foley (3.774)
Steve TorrenceCapco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster3 – (3.694)S. Langdon (3.798)J. Hart (3.715)C. Millican (3.756)
Antron BrownMatco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster9 – (3.729)J. Ashley (3.669)C. Ferre (3.854)A. Prock (3.719)
Shawn LangdonCMR Toyota Top Fuel Dragster14 – (3.798)S. Torrence (3.694)J. Hart (3.715)C. Millican (3.756)

(*non-Toyota driver)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING POSITIONS

NameCarQualifying PositionFirst Round Opponent
John ForceJFR Funny Car*1 – (3.850)B. Tasca (3.909)A. DeJoria (3.936)
Ron CappsNAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota GR Supra3 – (3.873)J. Todd (3.893)D. Creasy Jr. (4.100)C. Green (4.002)
J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car6 – (3.893)R. Capps (3.873)D. Creasy Jr. (4.100)C. Green (4.002)
Alexis DeJoriaBandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car9 – (3.936)J. Force (3.850)B. Tasca (3.909)

(*non-Toyota driver)

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.  

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 43 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants.  By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.  With the more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, more than a quarter of the company’s 2021 North American sales were electrified.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article Josh Berry leads strong JR Motorsports performance in A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race at Dover Motor Speedway
Next articleTough day for Stoner Car Care Racing at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

My Betting Site

Online Casino

brand new bingo sites



American Muscle

10 deposit casinos

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category