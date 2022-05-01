Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Charlotte Post-Qualifying Report — 4.30.22

JUSTIN ASHLEY CLAIMS FIRST TOP-QUALIFIER

Addition of Capps Means Three GR Supra Funny Cars at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. (April 30, 2022) – Justin Ashley claimed his first career top-qualifier with a 3.669 second run during Friday night’s qualifying session at the 4-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina. Thursday’s announcement of Ron Capps joining the Toyota Gazoo Racing North America family means that three GR Supra Funny Cars will take to the track for Sunday afternoon’s event. In Capps’ inaugural race with Toyota, he took the number three qualifier position at 3.873 seconds.

Toyota Post-Qualifying Recap

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

zMax Dragway

Race 6 of 22

TOYOTA TOP FUEL QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Justin Ashley Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 1 – (3.669) C. Ferre (3.854)A. Prock (3.719)A. Brown (3.729) Doug Kalitta Autodesk Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 4 – (3.700) A. Laughlin (3.777)M. Salinas (3.706)D. Foley (3.774) Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 3 – (3.694) S. Langdon (3.798)J. Hart (3.715)C. Millican (3.756) Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 9 – (3.729) J. Ashley (3.669)C. Ferre (3.854)A. Prock (3.719) Shawn Langdon CMR Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 14 – (3.798) S. Torrence (3.694)J. Hart (3.715)C. Millican (3.756)

(*non-Toyota driver)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent John Force JFR Funny Car* 1 – (3.850) B. Tasca (3.909)A. DeJoria (3.936) Ron Capps NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota GR Supra 3 – (3.873) J. Todd (3.893)D. Creasy Jr. (4.100)C. Green (4.002) J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 6 – (3.893) R. Capps (3.873)D. Creasy Jr. (4.100)C. Green (4.002) Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 9 – (3.936) J. Force (3.850)B. Tasca (3.909)

(*non-Toyota driver)

