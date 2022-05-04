Lawless Alan – Dead on Tools 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – Dead On Tools 200 (147 Laps/200.8 Miles) | Darlington Raceway

Friday, May 6 | Darlington, S.C. | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit™ Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Darren Fraley

Alan on making his second-career start at Darlington: “I’m excited to be going back to Darlington this week to kick off NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend. After making my debut with Niece Motorsports at Darlington last season, it will be good to return to a track with the same team for a change. I cannot wait for our No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado to hit the track with our throwback paint scheme honoring Jeff Gordon’s iconic flames look. It would not be possible without all of the continued support from AUTOParkit and allowing us to take part in throwback weekend.”

Alan at Darlington Raceway: Alan makes his second-career start at Darlington Raceway Friday night. He was running strong in the top-15 last September before being inadvertently wrecked by the 19 truck.

Alan’s Throwback Truck for Darlington: Alan’s No. 45 AUTOParkit™ Chevrolet Silverado mirrors Jeff Gordon’s 2007 Department of Defense paint scheme featuring Gordon’s iconic flames design.

Click Here to vote for Lawless Alan in the Darlington Throwback Weekend Best Paint Scheme Fan Vote

Last Time Out (Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt – Start: 31st / Finish: 30th): In his first career dirt race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Alan started in the back half of the field but held his own, crossing the line 31st in Stage One despite falling a lap down. Alan continued to battle in and out of traffic in the second stage to bring the No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet to a 32nd-place finish in Stage Two.

Alan and the No. 45 took advantage of a few late-race cautions to make adjustments to their Silverado in the closing laps to ultimately come away with a 30th-place result.

Alan remains the Sunoco Rookie of the Year points leader heading into Friday night’s race at Darlington.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time. AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com