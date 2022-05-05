GMS Racing NCWTS Darlington Race Preview

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

Darlington Raceway Career Stats

NCWTS Starts: 3, Best start: 7th, Best finish: 4th (2020), Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 3

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 6, Best start: 7th, Best finish: 8th (twice), Top 10s: 3, Laps led: 14, Current points position: 11th

About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.

Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger will race with GMS Racing chassis no. 331 at the track dubbed “Too Tough To Tame”. This chassis debuted in 2020, and was driven to victory lane at Michigan International Speedway by Zane Smith in the same year. Last season, it competed twice at Darlington with Smith, highlighted by a ninth place finish in September. Enfinger has raced this truck once before at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this year, where he led fourteen laps en route to a 12th place finish. – On The Right Track: After experiencing a tumultuous start to the 2022 racing campaign, Grant Enfinger, Charles Denike, and the No. 23 GMS Racing team have began to hit on some solid consistency! Over the course of the past three races, they have earned three top-10 finishes in a row, including a high of two eighth place finishes. As a result, Enfinger has moved up to 11th in the drivers’ points standings, gaining a whopping fourteen spots since the season opener in Daytona.

Darlington Contender: Since the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series made its return to Darlington Raceway in 2020, Grant Enfinger has been a constant threat to win. Fun fact, Grant is the only driver to have finished inside the top-10 in all three races since the return. With finishes of fourth, fifth, and sixth, Enfinger is also tied for having the best average finish among all active drivers at the historic venue. – GE Quote: “I’m excited to get going on Friday night. Not only is Darlington one of the best tracks that we go to, but it also starts the beginning of an eight race stretch. We feel like we’ve learned a good bit during the earlier part of the season, and now we have the opportunity to implement some improvements. I know Charles and our GMS Racing team will have us a Champion Power Equipment Chevy that can contend.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 North Industrial Machine / Auto Parts 4Less Chevrolet Silverado RST

Darlington Raceway Career Stats

NCWTS Starts: 1, Best start: 15th, Best finish: 30th (2021)

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 6, Best start: 11th, Best finish: 13th (Atlanta), Current points position: 28th

About North Industrial Machine: Founded in 1995, North Industrial Machine has grown its operations to serve the steel, paper, aerospace, textile, automotive, and medical industries. The family-owned construction company is headquartered in nearby Hartsville, South Carolina, and serves much of the area surrounding Darlington Raceway. Notably, this weekend marks the company’s first partnership endeavor in the NASCAR industry.

About Auto Parts 4Less: The Auto Parts 4Less Group is the world’s first dedicated marketplace for automotive parts only, finally an easy to use website for only automotive parts! All automotive parts needs – car, truck, boat, RV, power sports, motorcycle, etc. Visit AutoParts4Less.com to view their full selection of parts for every type of vehicle.

Chassis History/Info: Jack Wood will take GMS Racing chassis no. 330 to the dance with “The Lady In Black”. This Silverado RST became a part of the team’s fleet in 2020, winning at Dover Motor Speedway with Zane Smith in its first year of competition. Wood earned his best finish of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway driving this chassis back in March, finishing in 13th position.

Sunoco ROTY Update: Coming off a 22nd place finish in the most recent race at Bristol Dirt, Jack Wood has climbed up to third in the Sunoco Rookie Of The Year standings. Entering Darlington, Wood finds himself only two points out of second place and twenty-two markers back from point leader Lawless Alan.

Driver Appearances: Fans will have the opportunity to meet Jack Wood at the eNASCAR Arcade in the Darlington Raceway fan zone on Friday from 5:00 to 5:30 PM. Jack will be partaking in a Q&A, followed up by an opportunity to race against him on iRacing simulators and timeless classics such as Daytona USA.

JW Quote: “I’m looking forward to racing again at Darlington this weekend. It’s been a great track for GMS Racing as they swept the races there last year, so I think we have a great opportunity to have a solid run. I believe that we have a good idea of where we need to be for our baseline setup, and as we begin the summer stretch, this is going to be a crucial race to start off on the right foot. We have a bunch of races lined up ahead of us, so a good finish here will help build our momentum going forward.”

