Car Transport Methods That Work Best

If you need to transport your car, what’s the best way to do it? Of course, all people want to find cheap car shipping methods, and if you take the time and energy to search for credible car transport companies, you will find many that can deliver high-quality service. You can’t choose just anyone to ship your vehicle because the transport involves many complications that fly-by-night freight services cannot answer for.

There are many options for car transport. Most people will simply drive the car by themselves because it is the cheapest and, sometimes, the safest way to do it. However, not all people have the time, energy, and tendency to drive coast-to-coast. Most will want the convenience that auto transport companies offer because it means not worrying about the vehicle’s well-being. They also rely on the assurance that their cars will arrive safe and sound.

There are four main methods to ship cars overseas or domestically. If overseas, the most popular is by plane and sea. Domestically, it could be either by cargo container or train. Whether you choose to ship by plane or train, it’s vital to remember to check the legal documents and reputation of the shipping company to assure yourself of fast and reliable service.

Air Freight

This is the most expensive but quickest way to transport your car. People moving overseas often use this option because it is safe and the timing for the transit is very short compared to other methods. However, air freight is not always available. You have to schedule this in advance, so the car will arrive just in time when you need it.

Aside from being quick, car owners choose this route because it protects the car from possible damage and breakage. There is reduced mobility and shock inside the cargo area of the airplane. The vehicle is also not exposed to severe environmental conditions, such as dirt, mud, snow, and rain. It is also safe from bird poops and other insects that might land on it. Car owners will likely receive their cars the same way they handed them over to the cargo company.

The disadvantage of shipping the car by plane is the fees. Not many can afford air freight. Unless you are moving for good and cannot get rid of your vehicle or leave it to anyone else, car air freight isn’t the go-to option for owners. Aside from the taxes of transporting a foreign car, the other costs associated with it often discourage owners.

Rail Freight

Car owners always forget that they can move their cars via train. It is cheaper than air freight, but it’s also quick because it gets the vehicle to the destination in a matter of days. The best thing about this is that most train companies allow car owners to stuff the vehicle with their personal belongings. This way, you’re transporting both the car and some of your stuff. And yes, you can ride the train, too, so you’re moving with your car.

Most trains have an autorack where the cars will be stored during the journey. In the United States, Amtrak provides this kind of service. You can go from coast to coast and arrive at your destination in days. You’ll only have to drive the car to your home or apartment. Some train companies also offer door-to-door delivery of the vehicle, wherein another company will take charge of driving the car from the train station to your address.

The only disadvantage of rail freight is the cost. Although it is not as expensive as air freight, it costs more than road travel or driving the car yourself.

Via Sea

Ships are one of the most widely used methods to transport automobiles. Car manufacturers use cargo ships to transport their vehicles to different countries and dealerships. While this method is used for bulk shipments, many shipping companies also allow the transportation of individual cars. Like air and train freight, shipping via sea is also expensive. Not to mention, there are a lot of requirements to get a shipping company to move your vehicle.

Sea shipments take weeks and months at a time. That is why it is more affordable than air freight. If you want to save on the cost of transporting your vehicle and other belongings, sea shipment is a practical choice.

Car Carrier

Domestically, meaning you’re moving from one state to another, a popular way of transporting cars is via car carrier. This is the same service that dealerships use when delivering vehicles from one city to another. Companies use trucks and semi-trucks to move the car. Car owners can choose between an open carrier or a close carrier. Most of the time, only one to five cars can be transported this way.

An open carrier is less expensive than a close carrier. However, there’s a risk of accidents in an open carrier, and the car isn’t protected from weather conditions. So, while it might be more affordable, an enclosed carrier may still be the better option.

Conclusion

Don’t fret if you need to ship your cars. There are many available options to transport vehicles, whether domestically or internationally. Though the best way is to ship it via plane, this is not an option for everyone. The most practical choice would be to hire a car carrier if you’re moving within the country or pay for sea freight if the move involves crossing territories. What’s important is to hire only reputable and authorized car shipping companies.