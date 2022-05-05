FOX named Extreme E’s Official Suspension Partner

5 May 2022, London: Extreme E, the electric off-road racing series, has announced a multi-year partnership with FOX, the leading suspension manufacturer, who joins the Championship as their Official Suspension Partner.

In Extreme E’s drive to continuously improve performance, FOX will be providing all Extreme E teams with a race-ready suspension package for their ODYSSEY 21s ahead of the Island X Prix double-header in Sardinia in July.

With Extreme E racing on some of the most challenging terrains across the globe, FOX’s suspension package will help maximise the performance of the E-SUVs, providing greater handling stability, capability and safety.

FOX will also be present at all future X Prix to deliver onsite support, shock repairs and diagnostics, as well as set up guidance for teams with course-specific recommendations.

James Taylor, Chief Championship Officer of Extreme E said: “I’m delighted to welcome FOX to the Extreme E family. Collaborating with a brand that has such a rich off-road heritage in motorsport and innovative, cutting-edge concepts is a big step forward for the Championship. FOX’s commitment to producing market-leading products, technical expertise and onsite support will be a huge addition to the ODYSSEY 21s. We also look forward to the brand exposure that FOX will bring, particularly in the North American market.

“Our recent test with FOX in France revealed a positive improvement to the handling of the car. I look forward to seeing how the Extreme E cars perform this season with the new upgrades.”

Extreme E remains a pioneer in highlighting the capabilities of electric mobility with a view to encouraging change for consumers and, in addition, engaging OEMs to use Extreme E as a test bed for future consumer-facing technologies.

The U.S. suspension specialist employs and integrates innovative technology into their product lines with a forward-thinking focus on the future in the automotive world in line with the ethos of Extreme E.

Bobby Smith, FOX Director of Motorsports, said: “We’ve tested with Extreme E in the Nevada desert and in France. Our Racing Applications Development (RAD) technology has contributed to repeated success at the Baja 1000, King of the Hammers, Mint 400 and other major off-road races. Now it’s time for us to put that same FOX technology and tuning through the paces in extreme conditions around the world with legendary drivers behind the wheel this season.”

Founded by Bob Fox in 1974, FOX has boldly entered competitive arenas to prove its technology, beginning with motocross before topping podiums with Superbikes, snowmobiles, desert vehicles, mountain bikes, circle track and water craft. Its heritage drives its future technology and, with EVs populating the landscape, its partnership with Extreme E is a natural fit.

FOX also aims to maximise premium performance while minimising its environmental impact, aligning with Extreme E’s goals as a sport for purpose Championship.

Tony Pauly, FOX Powered Vehicle Group Vice President of Marketing, said: “Extreme E is our opportunity to collaborate with world-class racers and team owners at the forefront of the market. FOX is interested in where the market is heading with alternative fuel sources. Every major auto brand is positioning itself for vehicle electrification, and we’re excited to be partnering with Extreme E in 2022.”

Extreme E is set to go racing again in July for the first ever Championship double-header in Sardinia.

To learn more about Extreme E, visit – www.Extreme-E.com