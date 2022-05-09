A Complete Guide to Travel Trailers

Are you looking to maximize your adventures this spring and summer? If so, you’re probably looking into the wide variety of travel trailers available on the market.

There are also RVs, but they are far more expensive. RVs are also more difficult to maneuver and will limit your access to certain areas.

Travel trailers, on the other hand, can detach. This allows you to take your vehicle to the store to pick up food and other items without abandoning your campsite or hauling the extra payload.

The only question is, what type of travel trailer is right for you, your family, and your future adventures?

Not sure where to begin? Don’t worry, we can help. Keep reading for everything you need to know about your travel trailer options.

Pop-Up and Fold-Out Travel Trailers

If you do not mind minimizing your living space, pop-up and fold-out trailers are the way to go if you want to maximize your savings. These mini tow-behind travel trailers are small and lightweight. You can even tow these with small sedans, making them more accommodating to people who don’t own pickups or SUVs.

However, as you might have guessed, these types of travel trailers are very minimalistic. They don’t provide much in the way of insulation, accommodations, or protection (wildlife, weather, break-ins, etc.)

Traditional Tow-Behind Travel Trailers

The next step up is traditional tow-behind trailers. These types of travel trailers don’t require any special equipment and are typically lighter than fifth-wheel trailers. You can tow these wid mid-sized rigs as long as you have the right hitch.

These come with hard sides, decent insulation, and more accommodations than the fold-up trailers. You will enjoy a small kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and living area.

Fifth-Wheel Travel Trailers

Fifth-wheel travel trailers are easily the largest and most luxurious. They mount to the back of a pickup via a specially modified hitch placed in the bed of the truck. This allows for heavier payloads and easier maneuvering.

Fifth-wheel travel trailers typically come with all the bells and whistles. This includes:

Full kitchens

Full-sized bathroom with shower

Extra sleeping areas

Master bedroom

Extra storage space

TVs and other entertainment

And more

Fifth-wheel travel trailers also include a specialized group dubbed “Toy Haulers.” These provide space inside the trailer to transport dirtbikes, four-wheelers, and other recreational vehicles.

How to Choose

Now, let’s take a look at how to choose the best types of travel trailers for your needs. As noted above, some trailers require specific types of vehicles to haul them. If you don’t have a truck big enough to haul a fifth-wheel, you’ll need to think smaller or invest in a new truck.

You also need to consider your budget. Of course, you can always save money by looking at used trailers for sale.

Finally, think about the needs of your family. What types of adventures do you want to go on and what types of luxuries do you want to enjoy while on the road? How much space do you need for everyone to be comfortable?

Looking for Travel Trailers?

There’s a lot to consider before investing in travel trailers. We hope this guide helps clear things up so you can come to an easy decision.

And if you’re looking for more recreational tips or adventure advice, we have more to offer. Before you go, take a look through some of our other articles to find all the information you need.