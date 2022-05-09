FLAT ROCK OPENER IN THE BOOKS; LEE, STUDT, STEWART AND THOMSEN NET WINS

Flat Rock, MI—May 7, 2022: Flat Rock Speedway kicked off its 70th Anniversary season Saturday afternoon under sunshine and blue skies…and dry weather! Eric Lee, Greg Studt and Robert Stewart-all 2021 track champions-started their 2022 seasons off with feature wins, while second-generation driver Brice Thomsen scored the Figure 8 win.

Eric Lee took the lead from George Rangel, withstood several restarts and grabbed the win in the 50 lap ARCA Moran Chevrolet Outlaw Super Late Model feature. Dennis Strickland, Chris Benson, Paul Pelletier, Conner Zbozien, Scott Hantz, Guy Fire, Dennis Rederstorf, Rangel and Stan Yee Jr. completed the top ten.

The 25 lap ARCA DTS Drive Train Specialists Street Stock A Main 25 lap feature saw Rob Liedel pace the field in the opening laps, as Greg Studt charged by Rob to take the top spot on his way to victory over Ron Allen, Jeff Metdepenningen, Jeremy Vanderhoof, Doug Litogot, Trevor Farmer, Arnold Kirsch, Taylor Papineau, Ryan Smith and Johnny Rangel.

The 15 lap B Main was all Robert Stewart, as he powered his way to the win over Mike Miller, Evan Batkins, Landon Stark and Rich Abel. The win was Stewart’s first-ever feature checkered flag.

A short field took the green flag of the ARCA R & M Recycling Figure 8-20 lap chase, as Brice Thomsen topped Jakob Lee by 2 car lengths on his way to the win. A fast-closing Billy Earley was third, Jeremy Vanderhoof fourth and Dennis Whisman Jr. fifth, with Eugene Worden and Stephanie Bradley next in line at the finish.

Afternoon racing continues Saturday, May 14 at Flat Rock Speedway, as Jack’s Bicycle Autograph Day and Scout Day on the schedule. All Scouts will be admitted free! Fans can walk onto the track and meet the drivers at 3, with racing at 4 p.m. Former NASCAR star Ken Schrader will race in Rob Moore’s Street Stock number 82 and also in Dennis Strickland’s #90 Outlaw Super Late Model. The Figure 8 division will also be in action.

Gates and ticket office open at 1:30, autograph session is at 3, and racing begins at 4 p.m.