RCR NCS Post Race Report: Darlington

Austin Dillon and The No. 3 Huk Chevrolet Team Overcome Obstacles To Earn Solid Top-10 Finish at Darlington Raceway

Finish: 9th

Start: 14th

Points: 14th

“What an unbelievable day at Darlington Raceway. We faced so much as a team so it feels really good to get a ninth-place finish in the Huk Chevrolet. We had to make a green-flag stop in Stage 1 but fought to take the wave-around and get back on the lead lap. Our Chevy was really good on the long run, but we struggled on the short run, especially in dirty air. I was starting to wonder how many times I could hit the wall without having issues. We overcame two speeding penalties today, so it says a lot about our team to be able to overcome those and finish in the top-10.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick And The No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Team Finish Second at Darlington Raceway

Finish: 2nd

Start: 10th

Points: 15th

“Darlington Raceway is fun. It’s a frustrating place. You let your guard down for one second and your whole day can change. It’s one of the most difficult tracks that we go to, especially trying to manage the dirty air; trying to manage your right side and not tearing it off. A lot of options when you go into each corner here, so it makes it really fun, but also pretty frustrating until you figure it out. All-in-all, it was a good rebound for our No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet team. We pitted for a vibration pretty early in the race that could have derailed our whole day, but we were able to bounce back from it. Our team really needed a good finish after the last few weeks. Proud of the effort and a second-place finish and excited to build off this at Kansas.” -Tyler Reddick