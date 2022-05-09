Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Darlington

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report

Track: Darlington Raceway

Race: Goodyear 400

Date: May 8, 2022

No. 2 Menards/Libman Ford Mustang – Austin Cindric

Start: 19th

Race Finish: 18th

Stage 1 Finish: 12th

Stage 2 Finish: 28th

Laps Led: 0

Point Standings: 18th (-195)

Race Rundown: Austin Cindric started 19th and finished 18th in Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. In his first NASCAR Cup Series start at the South Carolina track, the Mooresville N.C. native battled a tight Menards/Libman Ford Mustang but fought forward to a 12th-place Stage 1 finish. During Stage 2, Cindric earned his Darlington stripe and fell to 28th two laps down to the leaders. However, Cindric and crew chief Jeremy Bullins were able to make successful changes all afternoon gaining both laps back in the process. With 87 laps remaining, Cindric radioed to his crew that his Ford Mustang was down on power. He continued to press forward as the checkered flag flew.

Cindric’s Thoughts: “We had an up and down day and kind of felt like it was a missed opportunity for our Menards/Libman Ford Mustang. We got way too loose in the middle of the race. We got the car driving really well and then about halfway we started having some engine problems and were really down on power that really prevented us from moving our way back forward through the field once we got back on the lead lap. It definitely was not meant to be. Every single caution that would have hurt our strategy came out exactly when it didn’t need to so just not ideal, but we certainly learned a lot as a team today and got our car driving well again in stage three, which I think there’s a lot to learn from that.”

No. 12 Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang – Ryan Blaney

Start: 7th

Race Finish: 17th

Stage 1 Finish: 17th

Stage 2 Finish: 13th

Laps Led: 0

Point Standings: 3rd (-65)

Race Rundown: Ryan Blaney started seventh and finished 17th in Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway in the No. 12 Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang. Blaney was forced to make a major recovery in the opening stage when a glitch on a pit stop brought the team back to pit road for an additional stop. After starting at the rear of the field, Blaney drove back to 17th before the end of the first stage. In the final stage, Blaney was collected in a multi-vehicle incident after working he way inside the top-10, dropping the valuable track position once more. Blaney would soldier on for a 17th place finish.

Blaney’s Thoughts: “Frustrating day for our Advance Auto Parts Mustang. Not the day we were looking for at all. We finally worked back forward and then the incident and damage kind of sealed our fate for the day.”

No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang – Joey Logano

Start: 1st

Race Finish: 1st -First win of 2022

Stage 1 Finish: 1st – First stage win of 2022

Stage 2 Finish: 3rd

Laps Led: 107 – Race high

Point Standings: 4th (-79)

Race Rundown: Joey Logano started from the pole and raced all the way to victory lane in Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, collecting his 28th NASCAR Cup Series victory. The win in the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Mustang had an extra sentimental factor as the paint scheme replicated Logano’s first quarter midget. Logano showed late-run speed, passing Kyle Busch with 11 laps remaining in the opening stage to cruise to his first stage win of the year. Logano continued to run inside the top-three, taking turns in the lead before finishing third in Stage 2. In the final stage, the field would work through an entire green flag pit cycle. Logano would survive a late race shootout with William Byron to power to victory.

Logano’s Thoughts: “Just an incredible race there at the end with William (Byron). I don’t know if he meant to get into me and fence me, but he did and at that point I felt like it was game on and was able to get back to him there the last few laps, pushing really hard, and just knew that was my shot to win the thing and I had to take it. Man, I’m so proud of this team. It’s so cool to win in this car. This is my first quarter midget. This is the beginning and to see it in Victory Lane, I’m just so proud. My family is here. My mom, my dad. Happy Mother’s Day. My sister is here. Everybody is here. My wife is not here, unfortunately, and my kids, but this is a very special day to be able to get this one in Victory Lane and celebrate with a few of us here.”