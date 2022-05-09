Petty GMS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Petty GMS Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 21st

FINISH: 12th

POINTS: 25th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Really solid weekend for our Petty GMS Chevrolet. Starting with practice yesterday and throughout the race today, our group worked together and made progress. We kept plugging away at it consistently and got the handling in a good spot where we just needed to make little adjustments. Even when we had a couple things not go our way during the race, we kept our heads down to push through and finish 12th. I’m very proud of our team for rebounding after Dover. This was a complete weekend from start to finish that we can build momentum off of. It was an honor to drive this Lee Petty throwback scheme from the 1959 Daytona 500. He was a pioneer of our sport and to carry his number and colors is a special moment that I’m grateful for.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 11th

FINISH: 25th

POINTS: 16th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “A tough end to our day. Our FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was a little on the tight side, but we stayed after it and I thought we had a shot at another top 10 finish. We’ll go back to the shop and refocus on next week at Kansas.”

ABOUT PETTY GMS:

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. The newly formed team brought together two storied organizations in December 2021. Over the last decade, owner Maury Gallagher built a victorious team, capturing two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championships, one ARCA Menards Series title, and two ARCA Menards Series East championships, as well as 65 wins and 235 top-five finishes across six series. Richard Petty, a member of the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2010, serves as Chairman of Petty GMS. Petty, known as “The King,” accumulated over 200 wins and was the first of three drivers to win seven championships in the Cup Series. For more information, visit www.pettygms.com.

