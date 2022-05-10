Meyer Shank Racing Competes Close to Home at Indianapolis, Mid-Ohio

Pataskala, Ohio (10 May 2022) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) is set for a double-duty weekend featuring a pair of road course races close to home – at two very different venues.

MSR begins preparation for its defense of its 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory with a race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix, Round 5 of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Three hours away on Sunday, MSR will be in action at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, for Round 5 of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the Lexus Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio.

Meyer Shank Racing Looks to Kick of Month of May with GMR Grand Prix

Driver Lineup:

Helio Castroneves: No. 06 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda

Simon Pagenaud: No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda:

Tune in:

Saturday, May 14, NBC/Peacock (3:00pm ET)

SiriusXM Ch. 160

Meyer Shank Racing is looking to great off to a strong start to the Month of May as the team enters the GMR Grand Prix race weekend. MSR has had several strong outings at the 2.439-mile Indy road course. The team scored a third place finish in the 2019 edition of the event after qualifying from third. The following year MSR scored its first front row qualifying position, after being nudged out from pole by just 0.187-seconds.

Pagenaud won the first race on the infield circuit in 2014. The Frenchman went on to sweep the Month of May in 2016 after winning the GMR Grand Prix from the pole position on the way to winning the Indianapolis 500 later that month. Pagenaud scored a third IMS road course win in 2019.

Castroneves has competed on the Indianapolis road course on nine occasions, scoring a pair of podium finishes. He placed third in his first start in 2014 and second in 2016. Castroneves also qualified second in 2017. Castroneves most recently raced at the Indianapolis road course for the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix with MSR in 2021 but unfavorably finished 21st.

MSR Driver Quotes, GMR Grand Prix:

Helio Castroneves:

“I am super excited for the Indy GP and can’t wait to come back to Indianapolis. Obviously, it’s the Month of May and we’re all excited to get started. I’m looking forward to an amazing race, MSR has had a good history at the track and so have both Simon and I so I’m hoping that good things are to come this weekend. Of course the race leads up to the ‘big one’ which we’re all prepping for.”

Pagenaud Simon:

“My sights are focused on the Indy Grand Prix coming up, a big event for us at Meyer Shank Racing. The IMS road course is one of my favorite tracks. I’ve had a lot of success in the past, and I look forward to being back in Indianapolis. It’s called INDYCAR for a reason, and I look forward to meeting my fans over there and seeing everyone come to the track and supporting us. I look forward to getting back in my car and do the best I can this weekend and try to bring some silverware back home.”

Meyer Shank Racing Takes Share of DPi Points Lead to Home Circuit

Driver Lineup: Tom Blomqvist and Oliver Jarvis: No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Acura ARX-05 DPi

Tune In: Saturday, May 14, 2022 on USA Network and Peacock (4-6:05 p.m. ET)

SiriusXM Ch. 207

After finishing second on three occasions at its home track, MSR is looking for its first victory at Mid-Ohio, where team co-owner Mike Shank started the team nearly two decades ago.

MSR driver Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist were in the fight for victory at the last round of competition at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca before coming up 1.080-seconds shy in a 1-2 Acura finish.

The sights are now shifted to MSR’s home race at Mid-Ohio where the team will aim to get it’s first at-home victory. Jarvis and Blomqvist are currently tied for the lead in the DPi standings.

Jarvis raced in four WeatherTech Championship events at Mid-Ohio from 2018-2021, finishing second from the pole in 2019, and third in 2018 and 2021.

Blomqvist has one outing at Mid-Ohio where he finished fourth in GTLM in 2019.

Driver Quotes, Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio:

Oliver Jarvis:

“After a really strong result at Laguna Seca it’s great to keep that momentum going and to be heading to MSR’s home race at Mid-Ohio. It’s a track I really enjoy and have had success at over the years, so I hope I can continue that form with MSR. Having raced against the Acura over the last few years there I am really excited to get my first taste behind the wheel as I know it’s a track that plays to the Acura’s strengths. I also heard that MSR have never won there as a team, so it would be amazing to put that right!”

Tom Blomqvist:

“The last couple of races have been positive for us. Obviously it still hurts a little bit to not have gotten the win at Laguna after being so close. But we’ve made great progress with the car and Mid-Ohio, on paper, is a track that should suit us. I think we feel confident going into that race. It’s a home race for the team, so it’s super important for everyone to go for a win. Hopefully we can put on a good show and win the race.”