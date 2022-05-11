Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Kansas Speedway

AdventHealth 400

Kansas Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, May 15 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1



Noah Gragson, No. 16 Chevy Accessories Camaro ZL1

This weekend’s AdventHealth 400 will mark Noah Gragson’s first start at Kansas Speedway in the NCS

“I’m really excited to get to Kansas. It has been a track that I have been successful at in the other series, so hopefully that experience will be beneficial to me. This will be my first traditional racetrack I’ve been on in the Cup Series, and I have a great opportunity with this team. I’m just looking forward to getting back to the racetrack and having a good day with this No. 16 team.” – Noah Gragson on Kansas Speedway



Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley is coming off his first top-five finish with Kaulig Racing in the NCS (third)

Haley has six top 15s, one top 10 and one top-five finish in 2022

His third-place finish is Kaulig Racing’s first top five at a non-superspeedway/ road course track

Justin Haley has led 20 laps in the 2022 season, 19 coming at Dover Motor Speedway and one at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Haley has an Average finish of 34.5 across two starts at Kansas

“We’ve always been really competitive at Kansas as an organization and have been fast at the 1.5-mile tracks this year, so I am feeling optimistic for this weekend. We had a great third-place run at Darlington and really had a shot there at the end. I hope to carry that momentum into this weekend.” – Justin Haley on Kansas Speedway



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.