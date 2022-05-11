LOUIS-PHILIPPE DUMOULIN LAUNCHES A PROMISING 2022 SEASON AT SUNSET SPEEDWAY

The driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada Groupe Bellemare car wants to repeat his 2020 win

Event « NTN Ultimate Bearing Experience 250 » – 1/3 mile Track Sunset Speedway (Innisfil, Ontario) Date / broadcast May 14, 2022. TSN and RDS dates to be determined. Live streaming TSN app | TSN.ca | FloRacing Schedule / Race Centre Practice 12:30 pm | Qualifying 2:30 pm | Race 7:00 pm – nascar.ca/race-center/

Trois-Rivieres (Quebec, Canada), May 11, 2022. It has been a busy winter for the defending NASCAR Pinty’s Series champion who just wants to be back behind the wheel of his #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car.

The NASCAR Pinty’s Series will be back in action at the banked 1/3 mile-paved oval Sunset Speedway on May 14. Located 40 minutes north of Toronto, the facility has often been the scene of exciting racing typical of such a short oval.

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin enjoys this type of track, having won the QwickWick 125 in August 2020, then finishing third in the General Tire 125 in 2021. This will be a return to familiar territory for him, as he knows the Sunset Speedway layout and racing surface.

“I enjoy racing on this type of track. Our cars are very good, and we have continued to improve our equipment this winter. Sunset Speedway has a steep banking, we have a large entry of good cars for the race – all we need to put on a great show. I appreciate the environment, the track and the people there, and we are sure the weekend will be a lot of fun,” said the enthusiastic driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car.

The season is off to a solid start for Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, who can count on his key long-time partners. “The 2021 season marked the 10th year of our partnership with WeatherTech Canada,” said Dumoulin. “We started out with one-year contracts and built up the relationship from there. This partnership has always been close to my heart and has effectively been a form of launching pad for our team, along with our other main partners, such as Groupe Bellemare who has been with us since the beginning of our careers. We certainly have enjoyed a lot of success together.”

The “NTN Ultimate Bearing Experience 250” will take place on May 14 at 7:00pm. Fans are invited to meet the drivers before the start of the race at an autograph session scheduled from 5:40pm to 6:20pm.

Dumoulin Competition continues to cooperate in the development of the next generation of drivers.

On May 4, 2019, Dumoulin Competition announced its commitment to the next generation in motorsports with the “Dumoulin Compétition Partenaire de la relève” trophy, awarded annually to the Mini Sportsman Québec Series Champion. The team is also a partner in the Festidrag Development program, a new-talent development initiative led by Karine Albert and Martin D’Anjou.

ABOUT PARTNERS

WeatherTech is committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the finest products possible for your vehicle, home and your pet. From the industry leading FloorLiner to the 100% non-toxic Pet Feeding System, WeatherTech has dedicated itself to exceed customer expectations of quality, craftsmanship and environmental sustainability for over 30 years. To see the full line of automotive, home and pet products that are guaranteed for life, visit weathertech.ca.

Groupe Bellemare is a 3rd generation family business that has been serving clients since 1959. Today, the company has more than 500 employees and provides them with an innovative work environment facilitating work-family balance and a healthy and safe quality of life. With over a half century of experience and its sustained R&D efforts, the Company offers high-quality products and services in areas as diverse as concrete, abrasives and minerals, dimensional load transportation, and recycling. Groupe Bellemare is also very involved in its industry and attaches great importance to its social and environmental role as a member of the business community. Groupe Bellemare makes a positive contribution to the quality of life of citizens in the communities it serves by supporting numerous social causes and promoting local purchasing through its responsible procurement practices. groupebellemare.com

Dumoulin Competition. Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin founded the Dumoulin Competition Race Team in 2009. Working with financial, marketing, logistics and sports management experts, they built up a solid business structure. Dumoulin Competition prepares its on race cars in-house since 2016. Their motto: “Passion – Performance – Partnerships” expresses their will to perform on the track and offer their partners maximum visibility and profitability in return for their commitment. Their vision: To become Canada’s leader in motorsports through track performance, entrepreneurial and human values dumoulincompetition.com

2022 RESULTS

Évènement / Event Date Horaire / Schedule RoadOval LP Dumoulin Dép.Start Arr.Finish Rank.Points Sunset Speedway Innifil, Ontario – sunsetspeedway.ca 14-05 Pract.: 12:30 / 1:30 pmQualif.: 5:00 / 5:30 pmRace: 7:00 pm O Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Bowmanville, Ontario – canadiantiremotorsportpark.com 21-05 Pract.: 12:00 / 1:00 pmQualif.: 5:00 / 6:00 pm R 22-05 Race: 1:30 pm Autodrome Chaudière Vallée-Jonction, Québec – autodromechaudiere.com 11-06 Pract.:Qualif.:Race: O Eastbound Speedway Avondale, Terre-Neuve – eastboundpark.com 25-06 Pract. HNE-ET:Qualif. HNE-ET:Race HNE-ET: O Exhibition Place Toronto, Ontario – hondaindy.com 15-07 Pract.:Qualif.:Race: R Edmonton International Raceway edmontonraceway.com 27-07 Pract. HNE-ET:Qualif. HNE-ET:Race HNE-ET: O Sutherland Automotive Speedway 1Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – sutherlandautomotivespeedway.ca 27-07 Pract. HNE-ET:Qualif. HNE-ET:Race HNE-ET: O Sutherland Automotive Speedway 2Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – sutherlandautomotivespeedway.ca 27-07 Race HNEET: O Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières Trois-Rivières, Québec – gp3r.com 6-08 Pract.:Qualif.: R 7-08 Race: Oshweken Speedway Ohsweken, Ontario – ohswekenspeedway.ca 16-08 Pract. HNE-ET:Qualif. HNE-ET:Race HNE-ET: Terre/Dirt Circuit ICAR Mirabel, Québec – icarexperience.ca 27-08 Pract. HNE-ET:Qualif. HNE-ET:Race HNE-ET: R Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Bowmanville, Ontario – canadiantiremotorsportpark.com 3-09 Pract.: Qualif.: R 4-09 Race: Delaware Speedway Delaware, Ontario – delawarespeedway.com 25-09 Pract.:

Qualif.:

Race: O

Summary – Highlights in Louis-Philippe Dumoulin’s Career

NASCAR Pinty’s Series

2021: Pinty’s Series Champion (1 victory, 3 podiums, 4 top-5 et 9 top-10 finishes in 10 events). Second championship with cars entirely prepared by Dumoulin Competition. Saw his name added for the third time to the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte, NC) / Wins“Driver of the Year” and “Best Performing Driver” awards.

Inducted into the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame (2020) for his outstanding contribution.

In 2020, the sanitary situation forced the NASCAR Pinty's Series to present only 6 races in the "Pinty's FanCave Challenge". Louis-Philippe Dumoulin scored 1 win and 3 top-5 finishes.

into the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame (2020) for his outstanding contribution. In 2020, the sanitary situation forced the NASCAR Pinty’s Series to present only 6 races in the “Pinty’s FanCave Challenge”. Louis-Philippe Dumoulin scored 1 win and 3 top-5 finishes.

2019: Third in driver and owner championships (2 wins, 4 podium, and eight top-5 finishes from 13 events).

2018: Pinty’s Series Champion (3 victories, 7 podiums, 2 poles, eight top-5 in 13 events). Saw his name added for the second time to the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte, NC) / Wins“Driver of the Year” and “Best Performing Driver” awards.

2017: Fourth in the driver championship (3 podiums, nine top-5 and eleven top-10 finishes from 13 events).

2016: Joint fourthin the driver championship (4 podiums, six top-5 and seven top-10 finishes from 12 events).

2015: Fourth in the driver championship (2 podiums, six top-5 and nine top-10 finishes from 11 events).

2014: Pinty’s Series Champion (2 victories, 5 podiums and nine top-5 finish from 11 events). Saw his name added to the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte, NC) / Awarded the “Driver Of the Year”, “Best Performing Driver” and “Gilles-Villeneuve” awards.

2013: Fifth in the driver championship (2 victories, 3 podiums, four top-5s, six top-10s and five-time top-3 grid positions from 12 events).

2012: Sixth in the driver championship (1 pole, three top-5 and seven top-10 finishes from 12 events).

2011: Pinty’s Series Rookie of the year.

Rallycross and Road Racing

2015: Participated in FIA World Rallycross Championship round in Canada (Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières).

2012: Second in class in the 12 Hours of Sebring (American Le Mans Series – GT3 Cup). The only Canadian driver on the podium.

2004 to today: Front runner in the Grand-Am and Rolex Sports Car series, in Porsche, Ferrari and Daytona Prototype cars – Races in the 12 Hours of Sebring / and the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA events.

2002 : Champion in the Canadian Formula Ford Championship.

2001: Awarded the ''Gilles-Villeneuve'' and ''Quartz'' trophies.

Records: Holder since 2002 of Formula Ford Series records for most victories (6) and most pole positions (7) in a single season.

