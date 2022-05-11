Turn 3 Motorsport Ready for Triple-header at Indianapolis Road Course

Indianapolis, Ind. (May 11, 2022) – Rounds 5, 6, and 7 of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires are set to take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course this weekend as Turn 3 Motorsport readies to take on the first triple-header event of the season for both the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship series.

Coming off a solid weekend at Barber Motorsports Park just a couple of weeks ago, Turn 3 Motorsport is eager to carry that momentum forward as the championship hunt remains tight for both the Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 series going into the Grand Prix of Indianapolis Presented by Cooper Tires.

3 Josh Green // Indy Pro Championship

SessionGuardian / Zimperium / Lionfish Tech Advisors / Mark Green / JHG Investments

“I am pumped for the Grand Prix of Indianapolis,” said Green. “I have had a super pleasant break and a good mental reset to get prepped for the busy month of May, starting at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. I really can’t wait to be back in the car and get to wheeling. Let’s boogie!”

2 Jonathan Browne // Indy Pro 2000 Championship

Human Centred Movement / CRPS Awareness

“I’m really looking forward to getting going at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with practice on Thursday,” said Browne. “I’ve watched cars go around this track since I can remember, so to be driving on that will be a cool experience. As far as the racing goes, I’ll be pushing to continue getting further up the grid every time. Can’t wait to get there!”

33 Spike Kohlbecker // USF2000 Championship

Ignite Autosport / Margay Racing / TierPoint / PSL / RSolution / TrueTitle / Ruckus Racing / Messmer Cares / Alvear / Cfx

“The Indianapolis Motor Speedway grand prix circuit is the coolest venue of the year,” said Kohlbecker. “The track is inside the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway and uses parts of the Indy 500 oval. It also has amazingly long straits where we go upwards of 155 mph! This event is also close to my home which means lots of family and friends will attend. I’m excited to once again race at this amazing track and to see the people I love. See you there!”

32 Christian Weir // USF2000 Championship

ProFlo / Ferguson / eComfort.com

“This weekend at the Grand Prix of Indianapolis might be an interesting one,” said Weir. “With my lack of experience on this track, I’m not sure where I’ll end up, but with the strong pace we were able to show at Barber Motorsports Park a couple of weeks ago, I still feel we can be in the hunt. With IMS being a track that promotes overtaking, I think we can pick our way through the races even with a lack of pace. Let’s see how things get shaken up!”

“Any race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is always special, but to have six races in one weekend is certainly high pressure as a team,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “I feel we are as well prepped as possible and really looking forward to the challenge ahead. Both our Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 programs are performing well; we just need to get a little more to be right there. I trust our drivers will be able to find the extra edge this weekend. There are a lot of points up for grabs, so consistency will be important to give ourselves the opportunity for a successful weekend. It’s time to go and get it – results are always earned and not handed out!”

The 2.439-mile, 14-turn grand prix circuit will host a practice day on Thursday with races on Friday and Saturday for the Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 series. A full weekend schedule is detailed below.

Road to Indy TV

Live streaming for the event can be viewed worldwide on the Road to Indy TV app or on www.indypro2000.com / www.usf2000.com.

THURSDAY, MAY 12

9:00-10:00am | USF2000 Test 1

10:15-11:15am | Indy Pro 2000 Test 1

12:00-1:00pm | USF2000 Test 2

1:15-2:15pm | Indy Pro 2000 Test 2

3:00-3:30pm | USF2000 Practice 1

3:45-4:15pm | Indy Pro 2000 Practice 1

FRIDAY, MAY 13

8:00-8:30am | USF2000 Qualifying 1

8:45-9:15am | Indy Pro 2000 Qualifying 1

11:45-12:30pm | USF2000 Race 1 (15 laps / 40 min)

2:45-3:35pm | Indy Pro 2000 Race 1 (25 laps / 50 min)

SATURDAY, MAY 14

8:05-8:50am | USF2000 Race 2 (15 laps / 40 min)

9:10-10:00am | Indy Pro 2000 Race 2 (25 laps / 50 min)

11:15-11:55am | USF2000 Race 3 (15 laps / 40 min)

12:10-1:00pm | Indy Pro 2000 Race 3 (25 laps / 50 min)

All times Eastern Standard Time.

About Turn 3 Motorsport: Turn 3 Motorsport is a full-service operation specializing in racecar preparation, engineering, and driver development. Founded and managed by racecar driver and coach Peter Dempsey, T3M is focused on professional service, team member growth, and high-level performance across multiple racing series.

In 2019, the team secured the Blue Marble Cocktails Radical Cup North America championship titles in the 1340cc, 1500cc, and overall classes. Later that year, Peter and Turn 3 Motorsport achieved a record-breaking win at the NASA 25 Hours of Thunderhill endurance race, piloting the #10 Eastern Racing / Turn 3 Motorsport Radical SR3 RSX 1340 to a dominating win, leading 638 out of 672 laps, and becoming the first car under two liters to achieve the overall win.

In the team’s rookie season, Turn 3 Motorsport attracted attention out of the gate by winning the season opener of the 2020 Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires in a sweeping performance with Singaporean driver Danial Frost. Frost and the team went on to achieve a pole position, six podium finishes, and third overall in the championship in 2020.

In 2021, T3M expanded its presence in the Road to Indy by introducing a two-car program into the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship alongside its Indy Pro 2000 Championship campaign. In its debut USF2000 season, the team found victory at the season finale with American driver Josh Green as well as earning an additional podium and fifth overall in the championship. The team earned further accolades in the Indy Pro 2000 series with a race win at the season finale by Irish driver James Roe as well as a pole position at World Wide Technology Raceway and seventh overall in the championship.