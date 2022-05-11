Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Racing: Chase Briscoe Kansas Advance

CHASE BRISCOE

Kansas Advance

No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

Event Overview

● Event: AdventHealth 400 (Round 13 of 36)

● Time/Date: 3 p.m. EDT on Sunday, May 15

● Location: Kansas Speedway in Kansas City

● Layout: 1.5-mile oval

● Laps/Miles: 267 laps/400 miles

● Stage Lengths: Stage 1: 80 laps / Stage 2: 85 laps / Final Stage: 102 laps

● TV/Radio: FS1 / MRN / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notes of Interest

● Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) is 13th in the driver championship point standings, 166 points out of first. With just 12 races complete, he currently holds a spot in the 16-driver playoff field by way of his March 13 win at Phoenix Raceway.

● Briscoe racked up a pair of top-20 finishes in last year’s Cup Series races at Kansas with a best finish of 19th in the October event. Before he arrived in the Cup Series, Briscoe scored several strong runs at the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway in NASCAR’s Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series. Among his four Xfinity Series starts there, he has a pair of top-three finishes, including a win in opening race of the Round of 8 in the 2020 playoffs. He also placed fifth in his lone NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Kansas.

● Kansas is also the site of the last of Briscoe’s six ARCA Menards Series victories in 2016, which propelled him to the series championship. He totaled 14 top-fives and 18 top-10s in 20 ARCA races that year. In the October 2016 Kansas 150, Briscoe started from the pole and led twice for a race-high 67 laps to secure the victory by 1.464 seconds over Austin Cindric.

● Rush Truck Centers returns to the No. 14 Ford Mustang for the first of several races this year.All of the SHR cars travel from race to race in haulers from Rush Truck Centers, the premier service solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. And those haulers are supported by the RushCare team of parts and service experts, who also provide concierge-level service and maintenance, technical support, schedule mobile service, dispatch roadside assistance, help locate the nearest dealer, and more. Rush Truck Centers is the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States with 139 locations, and takes pride in its integrated approach to customer needs – from vehicle sales to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations, plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental, as well as alternate fuel systems and other vehicle technologies.

● Rush Truck Centers is also a leader in all-makes parts for the commercial vehicle industry, and has released its third All-Makes Parts Catalog. The catalog features 16,000 parts from more than 125 manufacturers, the most common parts needed for commercial vehicles. No matter what brand of truck you drive, you’ll find what you need in this catalog. It also is filled with product and technical tips to help keep you up and running. Contact your local Rush Truck Centers location to pick up a copy today.

● Indiana-based Cummins, from car owner Tony Stewart’s hometown of Columbus, is also along for the ride at Kansas. Cummins is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. It is best known for its diesel truck engines. Since its founding in 1919, Cummins now employs approximately 61,600 people and serves customers in about 190 countries and territories through a network of some 8,000 wholly owned and independent dealer and distributor locations.

● Before heading to Kansas, Briscoe will climb behind the wheel of a Kent Robinson Racing super late model at the Dirt Track at Charlotte to compete in The Colossal 100 on Wednesday and Thursday, May 11 and 12. The Charlotte events are the third stop on the Chase’n Dirt Tour, a schedule of dirt racing events that Briscoe will run through July. In addition to super late models, the third-generation dirt racer will compete in 360 sprint car, 410 sprint car, micro sprint, and midget events leading up to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Chase Briscoe, Driver of the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

The last few races haven’t gone as planned, so is this Sunday’s race at Kansas a chance for the No. 14 team to turn things around?

“I’m excited to get to Kansas. I think we’ve shown a lot of improvement on the mile-and-a-halves this year and we’ve definitely and speed. If we can put everything together and get a good starting spot I think we should be able to turn things around. The last few weeks haven’t been the best but we’ve got a good group of guys who don’t give up and I know we’re capable of more, we just need everything to go right to put ourselves in position for another win.”

Does your past success at Kansas help with confidence after a few tough races?

“A little. It helps to know I have been successful at Kansas, but the Cup Series is a whole different level of competition. Now, I got the win earlier this year and we’ve been up front more in these first few races than in all of last season, so I think mentally I’m more prepared for what’s coming than I was last year. We can’t really compare what we saw last year to what is coming because of the new car. I’m used to adapting, that’s something you have to do a lot in dirt racing, and we’ve had to do it a lot with this new car. Once we get on track for practice and see what we’ve got I think I’ll be better able to judge what I need to be comfortable and then I can start thinking about how I can use what I know about Kansas to run my best race.”

No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Team Roster

Primary Team Members

Driver: Chase Briscoe

Hometown: Mitchell, Indiana

Crew Chief: John Klausmeier

Hometown: Perry Hall, Maryland

Car Chief: J.D. Frey

Hometown: Ferndale, California

Engineer: Mike Cook

Hometown: Annapolis, Maryland

Engineer: Marc Hendricksen

Hometown: Clinton, New Jersey

Spotter: Joey Campbell

Hometown: Berlin, Connecticut

Over-The-Wall Members

Front Tire Changer: Daniel Coffey

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Rear Tire Changer: Chris Jackson

Hometown: Rock Hill, South Carolina

Tire Carrier: Jon Bernal

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Jack Man: Brandon Banks

Hometown: High Point, North Carolina

Fuel Man: Corey Coppola

Hometown: Bluefield, West Virginia

Road Crew Members

Underneath Mechanic: Stephen Gonzalez

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Interior Mechanic: Trevor Adams

Hometown: Naples, Florida

Tire Specialist: Keith Eads

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

Shock Specialist: Brian Holshouser

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Engine Tuner: Jon Phillips

Hometown: Jefferson City, Missouri

Transporter Co-Driver: Todd Cable

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rob Fink

Hometown: Mocksville, North Carolina