Weekend schedule for Kansas 

The NASCAR Cup Series and the Camping World Truck Series head to Kansas Speedway this weekend while the Xfinity Series enjoys a week off from competition.

Saturday afternoon the ARCA Menards Series will kick things off with the Dutch Boy 150 at 2 p.m. followed by the Truck Series Heart of America 200 at 8 p.m. The Cup Series will close out the racing activities Sunday at 3 p.m. with the AdventHealth 400.

Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano lead all active Cup Series drivers with three wins each at Kansas.

Crafton is the only active driver in the Truck Series this weekend that has been to victory lane at Kansas. And if the past is any indication, it’s almost anyone’s race to win. In 23 races, there have been 19 different race winners.

You can tune in to Press Pass for additional live coverage including post-race and driver interviews throughout the weekend.

Saturday, May 14

10:45 ARCA Practice/Qualifying – ARCA Race Center

Noon: Truck Series Practice – FS1

12:30 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1

2 p.m.: ARCA Dutch Boy 150 – FS1/MRN

5 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

5:35 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

8 p.m.: Truck Series Heart of America 200

Distance: 201 miles (134 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 30, Stage 2 ends on Lap 60, Final Stage ends on Lap 134

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $716,932

Sunday, May 15

3 p.m.: Cup Series AdventHealth 400

Distance: 400.5 miles (267 laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 80, Stage 2 ends on Lap 165, Final Stage ends on Lap 267

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $7,117,591