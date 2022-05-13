Who will win at Kansas?

The NASCAR Cup Series ventures to Kansas Speedway for the 33rd time this weekend for the AdventHealth 400 which takes place this Sunday, May 15th. The race will cover 400.5 miles over 267 laps split into three stages. Stage 1 will end after lap 80, stage 2 after lap 165, and the final stage being the longest, ends on lap 267.

With Joey Logano’s controversial win last week at Darlington which secured his position in the playoffs; the question looking forward is who will take a win in the upcoming race this weekend? Will it be a returning winner, or will the 2022 NASCAR Cup see its 11th unique winner this season?

Stakes are high this weekend because this will be one of the last chances for a driver to win entry into the 2022 All-Star Race at Texas Speedway.

In the previous 2021 NASCAR Cup Series, fans saw Kyle Busch take his second first place at Kansas Speedway, which also had Chase Elliot taking a top 5 position. The competition this year at Adventhealth 400 will be stiff as many strong contenders have won at Kansas Speedway in the past:

Denny Hamlin – 3 Wins (2020, 2019, 2012)

Joey Logano – 3 Wins (2020, 2015, 2014)

Kyle Larson – 1 Win (2021)

Chase Elliott – 1 Win (2018)

The odds continue to favor last year’s cup winner Kyle Larson, with a significant chance of him returning to the front of the pack following his 36th place at Darlington. Whilst being the most favored to win, the first quarter of this season has placed Larson 9th in the overall standings. It appears that the odds continue to favor him frequently, but he simply hasn’t delivered results this season.

Last week’s winner Joey Logano isn’t favored kindly as most odds place him poorly by comparison. Fans are sure to be curious about the upcoming electric matchup between Logano and Byron following last week’s events. Though he is not favored, Larson has shown that he is willing to take the necessary risks to secure a win for himself and his team.

Chase Elliot is the 2022 NASCAR cup current leader with 453 points and he is expected to perform well at Kansas Speedway. Elliot saw his first 2022 season win less than two weeks ago at the Dover Motor Speedway alongside multiple top 5 positions throughout previous races.

With the upcoming race being exceedingly cutthroat, fans of both NASCAR and betting will be pleased to know that the legislation is progressing in 2022, and legalizing online sports betting in the United States without bet restrictions has been successful in 15 states so far.

The 2022 NASCAR season has already seen many thrills and the entertainment will continue for the Adventhealth 400 on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. As the margins of victory continue to grow slimmer in modern NASCAR, anyone can take the victory, here is a list of key drivers to look out for during the Adventhealth 400: