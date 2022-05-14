CHEVY NCS: Tyler Reddick Scores Front Row Starting Spot at Kansas

NASCAR CUP SERIES

KANSAS SPEEDWAY

ADVENTHEALTH 400

TEAM CHEVY POST-QUALIFYING NOTES

MAY 14, 2022

Tyler Reddick Scores Front Row Starting Spot at Kansas

Three Camaro ZL1’s Claim Top-10 Starting Spots

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-20 QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

2nd TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 BETMGM CAMARO ZL1

3rd KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

8th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

11th ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 ADVENT HEALTH CAMARO ZL1

13th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 RAPTORTOUGH.COM CAMARO ZL1

14th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 UNIFIRST CAMARO ZL1

15th JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1

17th TY DILLON, NO. 42 CHEVYLINERS.COM CAMARO ZL1

19th DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 COMMSCOPE CAMARO ZL1

20th COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 GAMER TRUCKING INC. CAMARO ZL1

TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Christopher Bell (Toyota)

2nd Tyler Reddick (Chevrolet)

3rd Kyle Larson (Chevrolet)

4th Austin Cindric (Ford)

5th Kurt Busch (Toyota)

· Following Group A and B practice sessions, Tyler Reddick was third-fastest overall, clocking in a best lap of 30.845 seconds/175.069 mph in his No. 8 BetMGM Camaro ZL1.

· The conclusion of round one of Group A qualifying saw Tyler Reddick on the top of the leaderboard with a lap of 30.388 seconds/177.702 mph. Also advancing to the final round of qualifying and a chance for the pole position was Kyle Larson, who was fourth in his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1.

· Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1, was second-fastest in round one of Group B qualifying with a lap of 30.340 seconds/177.983 mph to advance to the final round.

· In the final round of qualifying, Tyler Reddick secured a front row starting spot for his No. 8 BetMGM Camaro ZL1 team, recording a lap of 30.192 seconds/178.855 mph.

· Other Chevrolet drivers that captured a top-10 starting spot include Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 (3rd), and Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1 (8th).

· This will mark Reddick’s seventh top-10 starting spot of 2022; and his first in six-career NCS starts at Kansas Speedway.

· Larson’s third-place qualifying run gives the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 their ninth top-10 starting spot in 13 races this season.

· FS1 will telecast the NASCAR Cup Series Wise AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway live at 3 p.m. ET tomorrow, Sunday, May 15. Live coverage can also be found on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 BETMGM CAMARO ZL1, Qualified 2nd:

“Any car you drive here, you can’t really drive it flat across (turns) three and four, especially that high. I’m just so used to it getting a little tight landing into three. I just lifted a little bit too much and as soon as I got there, I kind of hated myself for lifting as much as I did. I could have run a little faster lap through three and four. But all-in-all, our No. 8 Bet MGM Chevrolet has been great.”

