RCR Event Preview – Kansas Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Kansas Speedway … In 92 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has one win with Kevin Harvick in 2013. The victory was Harvick’s first at Kansas and it came in dominating fashion with Harvick winning the pole and leading the most laps in the race. In 2021, Austin Dillon claimed a pair of 10th-place finishes at Kansas while Tyler Reddick scored a seventh-place finish in the spring event at the 1.5-mile speedway. Richard Childress Racing has five top fives and 26 top-10 finishes entering this weekend’s race at Kansas.

Introducing the Next Gen … NASCAR’s Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, which officially debuted in 2022, is a collaboration of the brightest engineering minds in racing. With technology at the forefront, Richard Childress Racing has played a unique and critical role in helping to bring this new on-track identity to life, working closely with OEMs, other teams and NASCAR to build and test the initial prototype.

Follow Sunday’s Action at Kansas … The AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, May 15 beginning at 3 p.m. ET on FS1 and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



This Week’s Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Kansas Speedway … Dillon made his career-first start in the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway in 2011 and has made a total of 17 NASCAR Cup Series starts the 1.5-mile track, earning his best finish of sixth in May and October 2016. He earned a pair of 10th-place finishes at the track in 2021. He has also made five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track, earning one pole award (2013) and a best finish of second (2012). In three NASCAR Truck Series races, Dillon has earned one pole award (2011) and a best finish of fourth (2014).

Tracker Off Road … Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service and value in the off-road industry. TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.

Bass Pro Shops … Bass Pro Shops is North America's premier outdoor and conservation company. Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What is it about Kansas Speedway that you’re focusing on to get to Victory Lane this weekend?

“I think it’s running the top. Everybody is going to be up there running right against the fence and ripping the wall this weekend. From what I heard at the test, the rubber really laid down up there and there was a big difference in speed from the top to the bottom. I feel like I’ve just been focused on making my car in the simulator handle up by the wall. I think the next thing that’s on my mind is where to make a pass; where to attempt to make a pass. When you pull out of line, you have to get yourself clear and then back in line. It will be important to do a good job of making your car have the ability to run against the wall, but also when you need to make a move to slide someone, that it can happen.”



This Week’s BetMGM Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Kansas Speedway … Tyler Reddick will make his sixth NASCAR Cup Series start at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. His first start in the series came in 2019 when he started 21st and finished ninth. In total, Reddick has two top 10s and an average start of 16.4 and average finish of 15.2 He’s completed 99.8 percent of laps attempted. During his time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Reddick made three starts at Kansas and finished in the top five in all three of them. He had a best finish of runner-up in 2019. In those three starts, he had an average start of 3.7 and an average finish of 3.0. Reddick also made two NASCAR Truck Series starts (2015 and 2016) and finished 13th in both races.

Roll the Dice with BetMGM … BetMGM is a partnership between MGM Resorts International and Entain Holdings that is revolutionizing sports betting and online gaming in the United States. BetMGM is the exclusive sports betting division of MGM, both online and in MGM casinos nationwide.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

Do you think this weekend’s race at Kansas will be like the race we saw earlier this season at Atlanta?

“I think this weekend’s race at Kansas Speedway is going to be a lot like the races we’ve seen at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The race will be a very unforgiving one. There will be a lot of running the wall with little to no room for error. The margin of error is so small and if you make one mistake, you could take yourself and others out of the race. It’s going to be a lot of strategy and deciding when the right time is to take a risk. Certainly, with my driving style, running the wall is going to be a huge part of my race but it’s also important to listen to my crew chief and spotter and weight the risk versus reward. You don’t want to get out there in the first stage and dive into the wall and end up finishing 38th.”

We’re a handful of races into the season. How can you best describe the Next Gen car at this time?

“The Next Gen car is super fun to drive but is also extremely challenging. We’ve seen how much it’s leveled the field for all the drivers. The tracks are so different with the new car, and you’re pretty much using all the practice and qualifying time to take notes and let your team know how the car is running. The practice sessions aren’t very long so you want to use all that time to feel the car and the track out. Our team has gotten out on the track and the car has been completely wrong and then you have to go back to the drawing board and decide what you can and cannot fix. The racing is so competitive and there’s still so much to learn, it makes every weekend even more crucial and also exciting. I think every race is giving the fans a great show.”