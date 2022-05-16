Mental Skills Training App Sevwins Partners with Jack Wood At Texas Motor Speedway

STATESVILLE, NC: GMS Racing is proud to announce a new partnership with Sevwins, a mental skills training app that offers unique coaching centered around athlete’s minds rather than their bodies. The app will serve as Wood’s primary partner for the upcoming NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Sevwins challenges athletes to better themselves in every facet of life – whether that be exercising their mind and growing their vocabulary from reading, or by giving back to the community that they are a part of. Essentially, their coaching prompts athletes to focus on themselves for one minute every day to prepare their minds for success in competition and life. The app has helped thousands of athletes excel in their field, in addition to improving GPA scores and overall happiness.

Jack Wood is an active user on the Sevwins platform, and attributes some of his ability on track to lessons learned from the app. “The first step to bring your best at something is to get better every day. Sevwins has allowed me to focus on my skill sets to constantly improve, push myself, and strive for more. I truly believe it has been instrumental to my growth as a professional race car driver.” said the driver.

This weekend’s race will mark Wood’s first start at the 1.5-mile track in Fort Worth, so having the ability to train himself from a mental aspect is crucial. Coaching from Sevwins will play a key role in his pre-race preparation.

﻿Matt French, Co-Founder of Sevwins, looks forward to partnering with the team, stating this ahead of the announcement: “As a Sevwins cofounder and college coach, I have had the opportunity to work with hundreds of professional and amateur athletes. From the moment I met Jack, I knew he was different. He’s as charismatic and thoughtful as they come. He has vision on the track and in life. Jack is a perfect match for Sevwins and the example of what’s possible when you link preparation with being in the moment, followed by reflection. He is the definition of ‘1% BETTER TODAY’. We are thrilled about the opportunity to learn from Jack’s experiences as one of the premier Sevwins Athletes.”

The No. 24 Sevwins Chevrolet Silverado RST will make its on-track debut in the SpeedyCash.com 200 on Friday, May 20th. Be sure to stay in touch with Jack Wood by following him along across all social media platforms at his official handle @DriverJackWood.

﻿ABOUT SEVWINS:

Sevwins is a simple, yet powerful app that prepares professional and amateur athletes to reach their potential in competition and in life. Whether pushing a race car to the limit, hitting a fastball, or building the person you want to become, Sevwins strengthens the mind and character to excel. Daily challenges lead athletes to small commitments, intentional actions and big wins. Coaches see the mindset of the individual and team so they can create meaningful conversations.

Top college coaches, mental skills pros and technology executives united with one purpose: to prepare young adults to thrive. The result of this joint effort is Sevwins – the first athlete character development app. And it’s working. Sevwins athletes are more accountable, committed, and focused. They improve their happiness by 25%, are 42% more likely to reach their goals, and boost academic GPAs by 0.5. Get 1% better today – and every day after. Try Sevwins free for 28 days.

Visit www.sevwins.com/racing or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sevwins.

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

