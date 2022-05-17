WISE-EV and McDowell Ready to Bring a Spark to Texas

No. 34 Team Looks to Improve on 12th Place All-Star Finish from 2021

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 17, 2022) – Michael McDowell and WISE-EV are starting their partnership with a spark at this weekend’s All-Star race in Texas. Following a 12th place run in the All-Star race last season, McDowell and the No. 34 WISE-EV team are looking to cash in big in Texas amid the electric All-Star atmosphere.

“Last year in the All-Star race, we had a strong run in our first go at the event, said McDowell We finished 12th, and really learned how the car was going to handle. That helped us develop our program going through the end of last season. This year with the new car, it is going to be different, but the same in some way.

“We have learned a lot with the new car in the last few weeks. We have made great progress to our intermediate program, but after Kansas we know we need more. The teams who hit on the setup early are capable of running in the top-10 all race. When we have play our cards right, we have proven to run up there with the best of them. The team is working hard now to get us a great car for Sunday night. We want to get a great result with WISE-EV on our car for the first time.”

McDowell and his WISE-EV Ford Mustang team will take to the Texas Motor Speedway this Saturday for practice and qualifying, followed by the All-Star race on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

ABOUT WISE-EV

WISE Power is changing the way the world uses energy through innovative storage and fast EV charging technology. The Las Vegas-based company provides solutions for home, business, industry and utility-scale applications with forward-thinking system design and comprehensive support infrastructure. For more information visit getwisepower.com and wise-ev.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.