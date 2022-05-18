Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR All-Star Race

Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday May 22 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1

AJ Allmendinger qualified for the 2022 All-Star race after his 2021 NCS win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, making Kaulig Racing eligible to compete in its first-ever All-Star event

Justin Haley will attempt to race his way in through the All-Star Open to participate in his second All-Star event

Kaulig Racing has one top five (Haley, third) and a top-10 finish (Hemric, ninth) in the 2022 NCS season



AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Andy’s Frozen Custard Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has 20 starts at Texas Motor Speedway with two top-10 finishes

Allmendinger has raced in five All-Star races with an average finish of 13.4 and a best finish of eighth

“I’m pumped to be in the All-Star race again! It’s a super cool opportunity to have. It will be my first time driving this Next Gen car on a mile-and-a-half racetrack, so it will be interesting to get a feel for these kinds of tracks. I’m also looking forward to having Andy’s Frozen Custard back with us at Texas with their newest flavor of custard featured on the car – the All-Star Jackhammer!” – AJ Allmendinger on the All-Star Race



Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has competed in one All-Star race (Bristol, 2020) and finished 14th

Haley has one start at Texas Motor Speedway in the NCS

Haley has one top five, one top 10 and six top-15 finishes with 20 laps led in 2022

His third-place finish at Darlington was Kaulig Racing’s first top-five finish of the 2022 season

“I’m excited to put Kansas in the rearview mirror and go for million dollars this weekend in Texas. We will have to race our way in during the Open, which is going to be a short race. That will bring some excitement. I enjoy racing at Texas, so hopefully we can make the big show and put this No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro in the All-Star race.” – Justin Haley on the All-Star Race

SRS Distribution 250

Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, May 21 at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Kaulig Racing earned one top five and nine top-10 finishes in 2022

The team has an average finish of 14.5 and 88 laps led at Texas Motor Speedway

Dating back to the 2020 season opener, Kaulig Racing has finished at least one car in the top 10 in 76 of the last 77 NXS races (35-consecutive races with at least one top-10 finish), which is the longest active streak of any team in the NXS

Kaulig Racing has led 190 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far

Allmendinger: 142 laps

Hemric: 48 laps



Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

Landon Cassill has an average finish of 26.4 and has led one lap at Texas Motor Speedway across 10 starts

“Texas is one of my favorite markets and one of the most unique intermediate tracks we go to. Even though it’s just under a mile-and-a-half in size, it’s one of the fastest tracks we go to, and one of the most challenging. Survival will be key this week.” – Landon Cassill on Texas Motor Speedway



Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric has earned three top fives, four top 10s and has an average finish of 10.8 at Texas Motor Speedway across six starts

He has led 149 laps at Texas

“I’ve always enjoyed racing at Texas. It’s one of the more challenging tracks for teams as far as how differently both ends of the racetrack flow. It’s hard to be really good at both ends without compromising too much lap time. That can determine whether you win or lose the race. We just have to focus on things that are most important to our race team. Hopefully practice will give us a good baseline so we can move in right direction as a team to build on these types of tracks.” – Daniel Hemric on Texas Motor Speedway



AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

AJ Allmendinger has won in four consecutive NXS seasons

He has an average finish of 6.0 at Texas Motor Speedway across two starts and has led 21 laps

Allmendinger is the only driver in the NXS with a top-10 finish in all 11 races in 2022



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.