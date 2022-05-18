JR Motorsports — NXS Texas Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Texas Motor Speedway

RACE: SRS Distribution 250 (167 laps / 250.5 miles)

DATE: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Broadcast Information – TV: 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1 / Radio: 1 p.m. ET on PRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

• Sam Mayer heads to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend on a hot streak. He is fresh off top-five finishes in five of the last six NASCAR Xfinity Series races.

• Mayer battled to a hard-fought fifth-place finish in the previous race at Darlington Raceway. Mayer improved 13 spots in the final three laps to secure the top-five result.

• The 18-year-old has 12 starts on tracks measuring between 1-2 miles in length and has earned two top-five and four top-10 finishes.

Josh Berry

No. 8 Jarrett Chevrolet

• Josh Berry has one start at Texas, which he made in 2021. Berry started 28th and finished 19th.

• In 21 starts at tracks measuring 1-2 miles in length in the NXS, Berry has earned two wins, seven top-five and 10 top10 finishes while pacing the field for 152 laps.

• The colors of Jarrett Logistics are on board the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend at Texas. This is the first of three primaries for the company headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.

• The 31-year-old currently sits fifth in the championship standings, 93 markers behind the series leader.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson enters this weekend’s race on a tear, having finished first, fourth and second in the past three NXS events. That’s an average finish of 2.3.

• In six career starts at Texas, Gragson has two top-five and three top-10 finishes and has led 56 laps. Over his last three starts there, Gragson has an average finish of 4.0.

• Following his most recent run at Darlington, 38 of Gragson’s 78 career top-10 finishes in the NXS have come at tracks from 1-2 miles in length. Five of those have come so far this season.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 hellowater Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier has scored three top fives in his last four NXS starts at Texas, including a runner-up result in this race last season.

• According to NASCAR’s loop data statistics, Allgaier ranks first in laps led (193), quality passes (723), green flag passes (984), laps run inside the top 15 (3,567) and fastest laps run (169) at Texas.

• The No. 7 Chevrolet will have a different look this weekend with hellowater coming on board for the first of two NXS races in 2022.

William Byron

No. 88 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet

• 2017 NXS champion William Byron returns to JRM this week in the team’s No. 88 Chevrolet with HendrickCars.com. It will be his first NXS start since the championship season.

• Byron has made two starts at the 1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth and has earned two top-10 finishes with a best finish of seventh coming at this race in 2017.

• In 17 starts at tracks measuring between 1-2 miles in length, Byron has raced to one win (Phoenix), seven top fives, 12 top 10s and 119 laps led.

Driver Quotes

“This Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions team is on quite a roll as of late. The guys have been bringing me a great car each week and the results are really showing. We’ve been in the top five a lot lately and have been putting together great points days. If we can keep doing that then there’s no reason this team can’t be in Victory Lane soon.” – Sam Mayer

“We came really close last year here in Texas with this No. 7 team and hopefully we can replicate that same success again this weekend. Texas has been a good track for us the last couple of times we’ve been here and I have all the confidence that we will have that same speed when we hit the track for practice on Friday with our hellowater Chevrolet.” – Justin Allgaier

“Texas is a track I don’t have much experience at but I know Bummy (Mike Bumgarner, crew chief) and this entire Jarrett team will unload with a fast car right off the truck. It’s the first race for everyone at Jarrett on the No. 8 and I know a bunch of them are coming, so hopefully we can show them a great time in Victory Lane this weekend.” – Josh Berry

“This Bass Pro Shops team has been really strong lately, and we’ve got some clear momentum going. Luke Lambert and the guys on the crew have been giving me great Camaros and we’re taking advantage of it. We’ve come close at Texas in the past, and I’d like nothing better than to take that next step this weekend and get another victory for our No. 9 team.” – Noah Gragson

“I’m looking forward to being back with JRM. It’s been since 2017 since I raced for them. It’s going to be cool to work with some of the guys again that I knew over there from that year and I’m excited to work with Jason (Stockert, crew chief). Hopefully I’ll be able to get my bearings in an Xfinity car again and get the feel for it quickly.” – William Byron

JRM Team Updates:

• JR Motorsports at Texas: JR Motorsports has competed at Texas Motor Speedway a combined 89 times in the NXS. Over the course of those starts at the 1.5-mile facility, the organization has tallied one win, 24 top fives and 55 top 10s. The company’s win came in 2014 with Chase Elliott behind the wheel of the No. 9 Chevrolet.

• Trackside Live Q&A: JRM drivers Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry and Noah Gragson will be making an appearance at the Trackside Live stage for a Q&A at 2:45 p.m. JRM spotters Brandon McReynolds, Eddie D’Hondt, Jason Jarrett and Tyler Monn will also be making an appearance at the Trackside Live stage at 4:15 p.m. local time.

