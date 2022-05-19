Weekend schedule for Texas

NASCAR heads to Texas Motor Speedway for a full weekend of racing culminating with the Cup Series All-Star Race Sunday evening.

The Camping World Truck Series will headline the on-track action Friday night followed by the Xfinity Series race Saturday afternoon.

There have been 37 previous All-Star races with 25 different winners. Kevin Harvick (2007, 2015) and Kyle Larson (2019, 2021) lead all active drivers with two wins each. Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano have won the exhibition race once.

The Xfinity Series has produced seven different winners so far this season. Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson, AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry, Brandon Jones and Austin Hill have secured a spot in the Playoffs with 15 races left in the regular season. There are only five open spots remaining before the Playoffs begin.

Camping World Truck Series drivers Zane Smith (three wins), Chandler Smith, Ben Rhodes and John Hunter Nemechek have locked themselves into the Playoffs. There are eight races remaining in the regular season and six open Playoff spots.

All times are Eastern.

All-Star Race Format

Friday, May 20

4 p.m.: Truck Series Practice (All Entries) – FS1

4:30 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1

6 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – FS1

6:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – FS1

8:30 p.m.: Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220

Distance: 220.5 miles (147 Laps)

Stages 35/70/147 Laps = 220.5 Miles

FS1/MRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Saturday, May 21

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series SRS Distribution 250 race

Distance: 250.5 miles (167 Laps)

Stages 40/80/167 Laps = 250.5 Miles)

FS1/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

7 p.m.: Cup Series Practice (Combined Open and All-Star) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

7:35 p.m.: Qualifying (Open) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

7:55 p.m.: Qualifying (All-Star) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

8:25 p.m.: Qualifying – Elimination bracket with mandatory pit stop (All-Star) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, May 22

5:30 p.m.: All-Star Open (20/20/10 Laps) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

8 p.m.: All-Star Race (25/25/25/50 Laps) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio