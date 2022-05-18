NASCAR All-Star Race format

The annual NASCAR Cup Series All-Star race at Texas Motor Speedway will headline the racing action this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway as 24 drivers compete for the $1 million prize.

There are 20 drivers eligible who have won a points-paying race in 2021 or 2022 or are previous winners of the All-Star race and are competing full-time this year.

Any previous Cup Series champion who is competing full-time this season is also eligible.

Qualifying – Saturday, May 21:

Qualifying for the drivers that are already locked into the All-Star Race will include two rounds. In the first round, drivers will run a single lap with a lineup that is in reverse order of the current owner points. The top eight will transfer to an elimination round.

The second (elimination) round will feature four groups of two cars each. Each pairing will have to complete a four-tire pit stop in side-by-side pit stalls set up near the end of pit road. When finished and the jacks drop, it will be a race back onto the track. There will be no speed limit on pit road and the first car back to the start-finish line will advance to the next round. The final pairing will then compete for the pole.

Drivers who are eliminated in the Round of 8 will start in positions 5-8 based on their lap speeds from Round 1 of qualifying. Drivers eliminated in the Round of 4 will start in positions 3 and 4 based on their one-lap speeds.

The All-Star Open– Sunday, May 22:

Three additional drivers will be added to the All-Star Race lineup in the All-Star Open which will precede the main event. The first and second stages will consist of 20 laps each with a final third stage of 10 laps.

The winners of Stage 1 and Stage 2 plus the All-Star Open event winner will advance to the All-Star Race. The winner of the Fan Vote will complete the field of 24 drivers.

The All-Star Race – Sunday, May 22:

The race will have four stages of 25-25-25-50 laps. The Stage 1 winner will start on the pole in the final stage as long as they finish 15th or better in Stages 2 and 3.

The Stage 2 winner will start second in the final stage if they finish 15th or better in Stage 3.

After Stage 2, there will be a pit stop competition and each team must perform a four-tire pit stop. The team with the fastest time, in an out of the pit, will win the pit crew award and the driver will start fourth in the final stage as long as they finish 15th or better in Stage 3.

The winner of Stage 3 will start third in the final stage.

During the final stage, there will be a special provision concerning cautions. If caution occurs between laps 15-25, the race will conclude under normal race procedures. If there is no caution during that time, NASCAR will implement an “All-Star” competition caution.

You can watch all of the NASCAR Cup Series action on FS1 with radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio this weekend.

