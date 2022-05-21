SciPlay Returns to Kaulig Racing in 2022

Gold Fish Casino Slots Partners with Allmendinger and Gragson for Eight Races

Lexington, N.C. (May 21, 2022) – Kaulig Racing is excited to announce that SciPlay will return as a primary partner for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season onboard the No.16 Camaro ZL1 for eight races.

SciPlay, a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms, teamed up with Kaulig Racing for two events during the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and NCS season with driver, AJ Allmendinger. This year, both Allmendinger and part-time driver Noah Gragson will drive the Gold Fish Casino Slots car for select races.

“One of our core values as a company is ‘Passion to Win.’ Continuing our partnership withKaulig Racing embodies that value by connecting our loved brands with a thrilling national sports, loved by millions across the nation,” said Noga Halperin, CRO for SciPlay. “We can’t wait to see the Gold Fish Casino Slots car zipping around the track and we know our players and employees will be cheering the Kaulig team on every step of the way.”

Competitors in the NXS, Allmendinger and Gragson share a part-time seat in Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Camaro ZL1 in the NCS and will be the drivers behind the wheel of the No.16 Camaro ZL1 featuring SciPlay’s Gold Fish Casino Slots game.

“I’m honored to have SciPlay back as a partner this year at Kaulig Racing,” said Allmendinger. “We were able to showcase a couple of the awesome games that SciPlay has to offer in both the Xfinity Series and the Cup Series last year, and now we have the opportunity to expand this partnership. I think it’s a testament to this Kaulig Racing team and the fun we have on and off the track. I’m excited to continue this relationship with SciPlay.”

To kick off its 2022 partnership with Kaulig Racing, SciPlay is also offering an exciting Sweepstakes promotion giving players the chance to win exciting prizes, including NASCAR race tickets and gear.

“We are honored to have SciPlay back again with us this year,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “We had fun giving away some awesome prizes last year, and we are super excited to have the chance to give away even more fun prizes to get fans pumped up for the races.”

Allmendinger will carry the bulk of the eight races, but Gragson, who is set to enter a total of 14 races with Kaulig Racing in 2022, will pilot the No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots for two of the eight events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway.

SciPlay will make its 2022 return with Kaulig Racing and Allmendinger on Sunday, June 5, at World Wide Technology Raceway for The Enjoy Illinois 300, the first of eight consecutive races featuring the Gold Fish car.

About SciPlay

SciPlay is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms, providing highly entertaining free-to-play games that millions of people play every day for their authenticity, engagement and fun. SciPlay combines a data-driven approach and advanced game economy with high-quality content, to create a thrilling mobile gaming experience for millions of users across the globe. The company’s casino, casual and bingo games stay true to the authentic spirit of the biggest casino brands in the world, and bring users hours of fun and entertainment, alongside wonderful prizes and a strong players community. SciPlay, previously the Social division within the global gaming leader Scientific Games, became an independent company in 2019. Our portfolio includes the most engaging, interactive and smart mobile games in the market and constantly evolves based on user feedback and behavior.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.